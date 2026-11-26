The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand. We review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for the three Thanksgiving NFL matchups, with Lions vs. Bears at 1 p.m. ET, Cowboys vs. Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET and Bills vs. Chiefs kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of picks from those games as part of our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Lions vs. Bears: Fewer than 56.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Saquon Barkley to score a touchdowns ($0.44 per share)

Bills vs. Chiefs: Buffalo to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.48 per share)

Lions vs. Bears: Fewer than 56.5 points scored

"The Lions' defense has allowed 14.4 PPG since their Week 6 bye compared to 29.6 per game before the bye, when they couldn't stop anything. The combined scores of the Lions' games since the bye have been 37, 34, 28, 45, and 52," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "Their defense EPA per play over the last 4 games is 6th best in league, when it was 31st in the first 7 games of the season. Since the Bears' record-breaking 59-37 Week 1 win, NONE of their games have reached 55 points. Chicago's defense is 7th in total yards, 7th against the rush, and 12th in passing and 6th in scoring. The last 11 divisional games that were posted 50+ are 8-3 to the under, including Lions/Packers a few weeks ago."

Kalshi prices the Bears and Lions to combine for more than 56.5 points at $0.48 per share, while fewer than 55.5 points is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Bears vs. Lions here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown

"Saquon Barkley looked much healthier on Sunday after the Eagles bye week. He's now scored a touchdown in four straight games, despite not being 100% at times," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Now have an ideal matchup against the Cowboys Swiss cheese defense. Dallas has allowed a league high 16 running back touchdowns, including at least one in 9/11 games."

Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown is priced at $0.44 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.58 per share. Trade on Eagles vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bills vs. Chiefs: Buffalo to win by more than 2.5 points NO

"Even with Kenneth Walker possibly still sidelined, the Chiefs should have offensive success in Buffalo. Emmett Johnson is excelling as a runner and receiver, and the addition of Josh Downs has helped energize this passing game," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Patrick Mahomes has thrown 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last four games, with 117.9 his lowest passer rating in that span. Buffalo's defense has shown substantial improvement, but the excitement has to be tempered with the fact the Bills haven't played any good quarterbacks lately."

Kalshi prices the Bills to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on Chiefs vs. Bills here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.