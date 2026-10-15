The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle trades at $0.59 per share on Kalshi to win at Empower Field at Mile High, and Denver trades at $0.40 per share. Trade on Seahawks vs. Broncos here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

More than 41.5 points in Seahawks vs. Broncos is trading at $0.505 per sahre, while fewer than 41.5 points is trading at $0.495 per share. Three of Seattle's five games finished above 41.5 combined points, with totals of 64, 61, and 53. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Broncos vs. Seahawks predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Seattle is 3-2 and second in the NFC West, and its season has been defined by points. The Seahawks have scored 134 points in five games, an average of 26.8, and they reached at least 29 points in four of them: 31 at Arizona, 31 at Washington, 30 against the Los Angeles Chargers and 29 against San Francisco. The low-scoring game was the opener, a 13-10 win over New England.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has been the leading passer in Seattle's last three games, and he threw for 379 yards in the 33-31 loss at Washington and 195 in last Sunday's 32-29 loss to San Francisco. Quarterback Drew Lock led the team in passing in the first two wins with 187 and 235 yards, and he is listed as questionable with a forearm injury. A wide receiver who has caught passes for at least 76 yards in every game is questionable with an ankle injury.

Denver is 3-2 with a 2-0 record at home and also played on Sunday, a 23-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers, so both teams are on four days of rest. The Broncos have scored 97 points and allowed 111, and they lost 31-10 at Kansas City and 24-14 at San Francisco. Seattle's offense has outscored its opponents by 29 points this season, while Denver has been outscored by 14.



On Kalshi, Seattle is at $0.59 per share to win and Denver at $0.40 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 41.5, and $0.495 per share for fewer than 41.5. Trade on Seahawks vs. Broncos here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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