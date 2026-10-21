The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. There are 11 games on the NBA schedule today like Lakers vs. Warriors and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat against the Timberwolves. The Heat are trading at $0.52 per share to beat the Timberwolves, who are trading at $0.49 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Our team of experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have produced NBA picks from Magic vs. Hawks, Heat vs. Timberwolves and Lakers vs. Warriors for our Wednesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Magic vs. Hawks: Paolo Banchero 20+ points ($0.65 per share)

Heat vs. Timberwolves: Miami to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Lakers vs. Warriors: Fewer than 233.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Magic vs. Hawks: Paolo Banchero 20+ points

"The Orlando Magic should be the most motivated team on Wednesday's slate. They not only have a new Coach in Sean Sweeney, but will face the team that gave them the most problems a season ago in the Atlanta Hawks," SportsLine NBA expert Zack Cimini said. "They lost all four matchups, three of them by double digits. Banchero never got into the flow of any of the games, and shot collectively just thirty percent from the field. This is a circled matchup for Banchero who starts his season off with a big debut."

Kalshi prices Banchero to score 20 or more points at $0.65 per share and you can scale that up to as high as 30+ at $0.18 per share. Trade on Hawks vs. Magic here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Heat vs. Timberwolves: Miami to win by more than 1.5 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his debut on South Beach and Bam Adebayo (groin) is off the injury report to issue in a new frontcourt-centric era for the Heat. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves went in the opposite direction in shipping off Julius Randle and acquiring LaMelo Ball to pair with superstar wing Anthony Edwards. That should make for a clash of styles on Wednesday and the model predicts that Miami wins by more than 1.5 points in 59% of simulations.

The Heat are priced at $0.49 per share to win by more than 1.5 points, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on Timberwolves vs. Heat here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Lakers vs. Warriors: Fewer than 233.5 points scored

LeBron James left in free agency and there's no question that the Lakers are Luka Doncic's team now. Meanwhile, the Warriors are largely running it back after extending Stephen Curry and re-signing Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford this offseason. These two teams have only combined for more than 233.5 points once in their last eight head-to-head meetings. The model predicts that they combine to score 224 on average and that fewer than 233.5 points are scored in 68% of simulations.

Kalshi prices the more than 233.5 points to be scored at $0.51 per share, while fewer than 233.5 points scored is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Warriors vs. Lakers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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