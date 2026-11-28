The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. College football's Rivalry Week continues on Saturday with big games like Oregon vs. Washington and Alabama vs. Auburn. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Kalshi prediction markets for college football

Alabama to beat Auburn: Yes $0.84, No $0.16

Alabama and Auburn are operating on different levels this season, but that hasn't stopped the annual Iron Bowl from being a spectacle in the past. The Crimson Tide are the hosts this year and will look to use the game as a springboard for their CFP campaign. A Tigers win would make things very interesting for the committee. At Kalshi, an Alabama win is trading at $0.84 per share. An Auburn win is $0.16 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for college football trades and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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