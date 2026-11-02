Sports fans looking to make predictions on Sunday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. Sunday's Week 8 slate concludes with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Eagles vs. Commanders SNF trading preview

Commanders to win vs. Eagles ($0.68)

More than 40.5 points ($0.48)

This has been a tough year for the Eagles. After entering 2026 with Super Bowl aspirations after winning the NFC East in 2025, things have fallen apart in Philadelphia. The Eagles are 2-5 and have lost five straight. Jalen Hurts is out for the year, and both Devonta Smith and Saquon Barkley are banged up and have missed time of late. Lane Johnson retired a few weeks ago, putting a dent in what was already a struggling offensive line. Philly is fresh off a blowout loss to Dallas on Monday Night Football and now must contend with a Washington team that's coming off a bye.

The Commanders are just 1-4-1 overall this year, blowing a shot at a win against New York in overtime earlier this month and beating the reigning Super Bowl champions Seahawks for their lone win of 2026. Washington should be in good shape health-wise after its bye week, though star receiver Terry McLaurin is out for the year. But the team should have plenty of motivation after a tough start to the season.

The Commanders beat the Eagles in 65% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. These teams combine for more than 40.5 points 55% of the time.

A Washington win is $0.68 at Kalshi, and a Philadelphia win is $0.33. These teams scoring more than 40.5 is $0.48 at Kalshi, and less than 40.5 points is $0.53. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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