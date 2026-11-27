The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. There are college football games taking place during Rivalry Week on Friday night, like Texas vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas is trading at $0.79 per share to win. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Kalshi prediction markets for Black Friday

Texas vs. Texas A&M more than 41.5 points ($0.51)

Texas A&M was expected to be a College Football Playoff contender this year, but the Aggies have collapsed thanks to inconsistent play on both sides of the ball. They'll hope to play spoiler at home against the Texas Longhorns, who are in the mix for the SEC title game and will surely make the CFP with a victory. The SportsLine model sees plenty of points here, as the teams combine for more than 41.5 points in 57.6% of simulations. This trade is available at Kalshi for $0.51 per share, equating to a 51% probability. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Friday's football games and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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