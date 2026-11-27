The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. NFL Week 12 will continue on Black Friday with the Denver Broncos visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are also college football games taking place during Rivalry Week like Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State and Texas vs. Texas A&M. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Kalshi prediction markets for Black Friday

Steelers to win vs. Broncos ($0.31)

Texas vs. Texas A&M more than 41.5 points ($0.51)

The Broncos are coming into this game off a bye week and they are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with six wins in a row. While Bo Nix hasn't quite gotten the passing game going yet, Jonah Coleman is finding success on the ground and Denver's defense is playing well. The Steelers are in the news after unceremoniously benching and then releasing future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Mason Rudolph will get the start on Friday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, believes Pittsburgh will be fired up after the week's events and backs the Steelers to win in 44% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade on the Steelers to win at $0.31 per share.

Texas A&M was expected to be a College Football Playoff contender this year, but the Aggies have collapsed thanks to inconsistent play on both sides of the ball. They'll hope to play spoiler at home against the Texas Longhorns, who are in the mix for the SEC title game and will surely make the CFP with a victory. The SportsLine model sees plenty of points here, as the teams combine for more than 41.5 points in 57.6% of simulations. This trade is available at Kalshi for $0.51 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Friday's football games and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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