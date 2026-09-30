The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Your trading bonus is also a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. You can use that for trading the 2026 MLB Playoffs on Wednesday, including matchups like Braves vs. Phillies and Astros vs. White Sox. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided MLB picks for Phillies vs. Braves and White Sox vs. Astros on Wednesday and have also added a pick from Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football to round out our Wednesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Braves vs. Phillies: Atlanta more than 3.5 runs scored ($0.47 per share)

Astros vs. White Sox: Chicago to win ($0.42 per share)

Browns vs. Steelers: Jaylen Warren more than 15.5 rushing attempts ($0.51 per share)

Braves vs. Phillies: Atlanta more than 3.5 runs scored

"Cristopher Sanchez had a 5.12 ERA in his five September starts, which included him giving up three runs in six innings against the Braves on Sept. 4," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "The bullpen in front of Jhoan Duran is a mess right now and he threw 27 pitches in Game 1, giving up a three-run shot to Austin Riley. I love the low number and the share price under $0.50 here."

Kalshi prices Atlanta to score more than 3.5 runs at $0.47 per share, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade Phillies vs. Braves here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Astros vs. White Sox: Chicago to win

"Hunter Brown hasn't been his same dominant self from the past three seasons. He's been ordinary and very beatable, as the Astros have lost seven of his last 10 starts," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "He only had 20 starts in the regular season, and his strikeout ratio was the lowest of his career. The Astros have as a whole, have struggled all season but survived the AL West at 81-81, the worst record of any postseason team in MLB history. Wednesday is about the White Sox."

Chicago to win is priced at $0.43 per share on Kalshi, while Houston to win is priced at $0.59 per share. Trade White Sox vs. Astros here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Browns vs. Steelers: Jaylen Warren more than 15.5 rushing attempts

"Rico Dowdle is unlikely to make it back on the short week, and that means Warren should be in for another big workload," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The two backs combined for 18 carries in each of the first two games, but with Dowdle sidelined last week, Warren had 17 carries while virtually no one else rushed the ball. RBs have combined for 25, 19 and 23 carries against the Browns in their first three games, and with the Steelers favored, the script is there for Warren to get a lot of second-half work and get into the range of 18-20 carries."

Kalshi prices Warren to carry the ball 16 times or more at $0.51 per share, while the price is $0.50 per share for him to carry the ball 15 times or fewer. Trade Steelers vs. Browns here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.