NFL Sunday is here, and football fans can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The day finishes off with Bengals vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. You can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

NFL Week 10 trading preview

Bengals to beat Steelers: Yes $0.63, No $0.38

Sunday Night Football brings the latest installment of another big rivalry as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cincy offense is on fire with quarterback Joe Burrow making an MVP case with help from elite receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But the Steelers have a strong defense and will do their best to hinder the Bengals from piling up points. A Bengals win is trading at $0.63 per share at Kalshi, while a Steelers win is trading at $0.38. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.