NFL Sunday is here, and football fans can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. There are high-profile matchups throughout the day, including Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. You can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

NFL Week 12 trading preview

Browns to beat Raiders: Yes $0.68, No $0.33

The Cleveland Browns (6-4) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) on Sunday Night Football. Cleveland ranks ninth in the NFL in pressure rate (17.3%) and fifth in sack rate (8.0%) despite trading Myles Garrett away during the offseason.

They'll look to make life uncomfortable for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who has been sacked 11 times over the course of his first two NFL starts. However, Mendoza did throw for three touchdowns last week in a loss to the Broncos and Las Vegas had a season-high 143 rushing yards. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.