NFL Sunday is here, and football fans can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. There are high-profile matchups throughout the day, including Chargers vs. Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET, 49ers vs. Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. You can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

NFL Week 12 trading preview

Chargers to beat Patriots: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

49ers to beat Seahawks: Yes $0.63, No $0.39

Browns to beat Raiders: Yes $0.68, No $0.33

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-9) are one of the NFL's true disappointments, but they'll have an opportunity to pick up a win at home over the beat up New England Patriots (5-5) on Sunday. New England will be without Drake Maye (ankle) and Tommy DeVito has been named the starter in his absence. The Patriots will also likely be without A.J. Brown (hamstring) and are missing several other key pieces on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, the Chargers earned their first win two weeks ago over the Ravens and were competitive last week in a 27-24 loss to the Jets.

The San Francisco 49ers (9-1) shared the NFL's best record entering Week 12 with the Buffalo Bills and they'll host the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) for a crucial NFC West matchup on Sunday. The 49ers were blown out by the Seahawks during last year's playoff and Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl. However, San Francisco earned a 32-29 win in Seattle earlier in the season and has the NFL's best point differential through 11 weeks (+110). Sam Darnold (ribs) is questionable for Seattle, but backup Drew Lock is 3-0 as a starter this season.

Then the Cleveland Browns (6-4) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) on Sunday Night Football. Cleveland ranks ninth in the NFL in pressure rate (17.3%) and fifth in sack rate (8.0%) despite trading Myles Garrett away during the offseason. They'll look to make life uncomfortable for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who has been sacked 11 times over the course of his first two NFL starts. However, Mendoza did throw for three touchdowns last week in a loss to the Broncos and Las Vegas had a season-high 143 rushing yards. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.