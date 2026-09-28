The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Your trading bonus is also guaranteed, not variable. Trade on Bears vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 3. The Eagles are trading at $0.65 per share to beat the Bears, who are trading at $0.37 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided a trio of NFL picks for Bears vs. Eagles for our Monday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Bears vs. Eagles: Dontayvion Wicks 40+ receiving yards ($0.56 per share)

Bears vs. Eagles: Philadelphia to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Bears vs. Eagles: Fewer than 44.5 combined points scored ($0.60 per share)

Bears vs. Eagles: Dontayvion Wicks 40+ receiving yards

"Dontayvion Wicks is over this number in both games for the Eagles, with 73 and 74 yards. Easily the number two target for Jalen Hurts right now, the matchup Monday sets up perfectly for him," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Bears have run the third highest rate of man coverage thus far - Wicks has been much more efficient against man in his career. The Bears secondary is also decimated by injuries, and have shown they can be beat downfield. Dallas Goedert is out, Makai Lemon has yet to make a real impact, and the run game/offensive line looks out of sorts in the new offense."

Kalshi prices Wicks to record 40 or more receiving yards at $0.56 per share, while NO is priced at $0.44 per share. Trade Eagles vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bears vs. Eagles: Philadelphia to win by more than 3.5 points

"Caleb Williams seems unlikely to play after being deemed week-to-week, and Tyson Bagent could also be sidelined. I love the matchup for this Eagles defense against Bagent or Case Keenum," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The final score against the Titans was tighter than it might have been thanks to a long interception return setting up a Tennessee touchdown and taking points from Philadelphia, and with Chicago's questionable defense, we could see a final score around 31-13 like we might have had without that one bad play."

Kalshi prices Philadelphia to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade Eagles vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bears vs. Eagles: Fewer than 44.5 combined points scored

"The Eagles have shown me nothing through two weeks on offense with 318 and 341 yards, respectively, against the Commanders and Titans. And inside those numbers, 79 yards and 65 yards were their last drives of each game, when they needed to score," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "The first 3.5 quarters were awful. Remove those two drives, and the Eagles produced 34 points on 17 possessions, while losing 12.2 expected points on their 106 rushes/dropbacks. As for those record setting Bears, the drop off from 59 points to 3 points was stark. They finished with fewer than 300 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per play, a far cry from 7.7 in Week 1. Chicago's running game produced -9.3 EPA. Caleb Williams' status is up in the air and you shouldn't be scared of Tyson Bagent."

Kalshi prices more than 44.5 points scored at $0.40 per share, while 44 points or fewer is priced at $0.60 per share. Trade Eagles vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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