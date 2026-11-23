NFL Sunday is here, and football fans can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. There are high-profile matchups throughout the day, including 49ers vs. Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. 49ers receiver Mike Evans is officially active despite an Achilles injury. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. You can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

NFL Week 11 trading preview

49ers to beat Vikings: Yes $0.60, No $0.41

For the first time in four years, the NFL will return to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) will take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2). The 49ers just put up 46 points and 584 yards of offense in a win over the Cowboys, while the Vikings forced four turnovers and had eight sacks in a dominant 30-10 win over the Packers. Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his return to the Vikings. However, San Francisco is trading at $0.60 per share to win, while Minnesota is trading at $0.41 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.