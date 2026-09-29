The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Your trading bonus is also a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use that to trade on the 2026 MLB Playoffs on Tuesday, with games like Yankees vs. Red Sox and Cubs vs. Padres. The Yankees are trading at $0.55 per share to beat the Red Sox, who are trading at $0.45 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided MLB picks for Astros vs. White Sox and Yankees vs. Red Sox on Tuesday and have also added a pick from Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football to round out our Tuesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Astros vs. White Sox: Chicago to win ($0.47 per share)

Yankees vs. Red Sox: Cam Schlittler to record 8+ strikeouts ($0.46 per share)

Browns vs. Steelers: Pittsburgh to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Astros vs. White Sox: Chicago to win

"The Astros have won seven of their last nine meetings against the White Sox, including three or four to start September. But both teams are in different places right now from September 3rd. The White Sox have won six of their last eight, getting their hitting practice against the Rockies and the Royals," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "Confidence should be high compared to the Astros, who finished the year limping in at 81-81. I don't think there's ever been a team to make the postseason with a .500 or worse record. The Astros beat the White Sox 5 games to 2 this season, but right now I think the White Sox are playing better baseball."

Kalshi prices Houston to win Game 1 at $0.54 per share, while Chicago to win is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade White Sox vs. Astros here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Yankees vs. Red Sox: Cam Schlittler to record 8+ strikeouts

"The Red Sox struggle against velocity and Cam Schlittler has owned them in his career. He has a 0.74 ERA against them in four regular-season starts and struck out 12 in his playoff start against them last season," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "He averages well more than a strikeout per inning, so eight strikeouts in six innings is a very reasonable expectation, and he might even go deeper."

Kalshi prices Schlittler to record at least eight strikeouts at $0.45 per share, while seven or fewer is priced at $0.57 per share. Trade Red Sox vs. Yankees here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Browns vs. Steelers: Pittsburgh to win by more than 2.5 points

"These two teams are 2-1, a surprise to many, including myself. The Steelers made changes to their offensive line prior to last week and responded with their best offensive performance by far, and I'm counting on that upgrade to help neutralize the Browns' quality defensive front," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "On the other side, I still don't trust the Browns offense at all after throwing for just 127 net passing yards at home against a questionable Panthers defense. This is a serious upgrade in opposing defense, and I don't have confidence in the Browns."

Kalshi prices Pittsburgh to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade Steelers vs. Browns here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

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