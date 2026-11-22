NFL Sunday is here, and football fans can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. There are high-profile matchups throughout the day, including Bears vs. Saints at 1 p.m. ET, Broncos vs. Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET and 49ers vs. Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is inactive with a groin injury for the second consecutive week. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. You can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

NFL Week 11 trading preview

Bears to beat Saints: Yes $0.85, No $0.16

Broncos to beat Raiders: Yes $0.83, No $0.18

49ers to beat Vikings: Yes $0.60, No $0.41

The Chicago Bears (7-2) are coming off a bye week where they went from first in the NFC North to third and they'll be seeking a win over the New Orleans Saints (3-6) to keep pace in the NFL's best division. Kyle Monangai (toe) is expected to return to action after missing five games to bolster a stagnant Chicago running game. Despite the poor start, the Saints are also still in the thick of the race for the NFC South. Chicago is trading at $0.85 per share to win and New Orleans is trading at $0.16 per share, both holding steady leading up to kickoff.

The Denver Broncos (7-2) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) for an AFC West showdown in the late window. Bo Nix and the Broncos are also fresh off a bye week, but they're looking up in the standings at the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Fernando Mendoza will make his second career start on Sunday after being sacked six times in his debut by the Seahawks. Denver is trading at $0.83 per share to win and Las Vegas is trading at $0.18 per share.

For the first time in four years, the NFL will return to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) will take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2). The 49ers just put up 46 points and 584 yards of offense in a win over the Cowboys, while the Vikings forced four turnovers and had eight sacks in a dominant 30-10 win over the Packers. Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his return to the Vikings. However, San Francisco is trading at $0.60 per share to win, while Minnesota is trading at $0.41 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.