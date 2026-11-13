Sports fans who are interested in making predictions on Thursday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The New York Giants (5-2-1) will host the Washington Commanders (2-5-1) to kick off NFL Week 10 with an NFC East clash on Thursday Night Football. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Commander vs. Giants TNF trading preview

Commanders to win vs. Giants (Yes $0.46, No $0.55)

More than 42.5 points (Yes $0.50, No $0.51)

The Giants are in first place, but they haven't exactly faced a murderer's row of opponents, with the Titans, Cardinals and injury-ravaged Eagles among the teams they've beaten during the current run. The Commanders had a huge chance to win the first meeting between the teams before they let the clock run out on overtime with the ball inside New York's 25-yard line. That Week 5 meeting finished 27-27. Jayden Daniels threw for 199 yards and rushed for 102 and two scores for the Commanders, who had two takeaways. Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 82 yards and a score. Jameis Winston started for the Giants and threw for 326 yards, but J.J. McCarthy has replaced him as the starter. The former Vikings first-round pick threw for 487 yards over his first two starts but was held to 127 in the 19-11 victory against Philadelphia on Sunday. The Commanders are winning on the road in 52% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

At Kalshi, you can trade on the Commanders to win for $0.46 per share, while shares on New York get the home victory are trading for $0.55 each.

The teams both have talent, with Daniels a dangerous quarterback when he's healthy and McCarthy looking like a different player at times since joining the Giants. The former Viking is dealing with a hip pointer but is expected to play Thursday. The Giants average 22.8 points and allow 21.5, while Washington scores 21.5 and yields 25.3. McCarthy has a strong stable of pass-catchers led by receivers Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields and tight end Isaiah Likely, but running back Cam Skattebo is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Commanders have had injury problems, and top recever Terry McLaurin is out, but Stefon Diggs (303 yards, 5 TDs) can still make plays. The SportsLine Projection Model projects a final score totaling close to 50 points, with the teams combining for more than 43 in 61% of its simulations for an 'A' grade.

The teams to combine for more than 41.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share at Kalshi with rain expected, while the teams to score 41 or fewer is trading at $0.53. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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