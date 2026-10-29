Sports fans looking to make predictions on Thursday Night Football can take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers are both looking to bounce back from losses when they meet on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field in NFL Week 8. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer, and you can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

Patriots vs. Bears TNF trading preview

Packers to win vs. Panthers ($0.65)

Fewer than 48.5 points ($0.53)

The Panthers had been looking like the best team in the NFC South, but then they went into Tampa to face the rival Buccaneers, and it didn't go well. The Bucs piled up 258 rushing yards, including 106 and two TDs from Bucky Irving, and the defense had four takeaways and five sacks in a 34-13 victory. The Packers also had gotten on a bit of a roll, beating the Bucs, Bears and Cowboys before a 20-17 road loss to the Lions in Week. Green Bay was done in by untimely (and at times controversial) penalties. The return of running back Josh Jacobs provided a boost, as he totaled 91 yards and a touchdown. Now he faces a Carolina run defense that allows an NFL-high 153.2 rushing yards. That unit is sixth against the pass, but Jordan Love threw for 274 yards last week to give him 1,958 for the season, with 13 TD passes and five interceptions. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden both make big plays, and they have a combined 1,107 receiving yards and nine TDs. At Kalshi, you can trade on the Packers to beat the Panthers for $0.65 per share, while shares on a Carolina victory are trading for $0.36.

The Panthers' offense also had been humming, with quarterback Bryce Young throwing for at least 280 yards in each of the first five games. Tampa Bay held him to 163, and he threw two interceptions. Running back Chuba Hubbard was held to 33 yards after rushing for 326 over the previous three games. The teams combine to allow just under 48 points per game, while the offenses average just over 47 between them. The Packers are 17th against the run, so Hubbard will see a lot of work, and Jacobs will look to build on his season debut and exploit the league's worst run defense. That dedication to the running game has the SportsLine Projection Model expecting the teams to score fewer than 48 combined points, which they do in 56% of its simulations. It has Green Bay winning on its home turf at a 72% rate.

The teams to combine for fewer than 48.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while the teams to top 49 is trading at $0.48. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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