The NFL plays its first game in Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10, with an NFC West rivalry matchup of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:35 p.m. ET. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off his first NFL MVP Award, proving he's still an elite quarterback in his late 30s, and his 2026 NFL season debut will bring interest from NFL prediction markets on a variety of prediction market apps. The Rams to win by four or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, and Stafford is trading at $0.29 to throw for 300+ passing yards on Kalshi. Trade on the NFL with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades here:

The Rams and 49ers split their two matchups last season, as they've done in two of the last three seasons. Many of the biggest prediction market platforms are offering some of the best prediction market promos for the second game of the NFL season with Los Angeles vs. San Francisco.

Here's a closer look at the available top trading bonuses on some of the top NFL prediction markets, as well as the best prediction market sites available for NFL Week 1, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on the NFL.

Where to trade on 49ers vs. Rams

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The $25 bonus trading credits can be spread across multiple trades, such as on Kalshi NFL markets, and the bonus credits expire after seven days.

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $50 bonus for simply making a first-time deposit. Users get a $50 trading bonus with a $10 deposit, which is the minimum deposit for Polymarket US. Users can also use that on multiple trades, including but not limited to Polymarket NFL markets.

The Underdog promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds are delivered within 72 hours of your first deposit. However, bonus funds can't be used on Underdog prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This promo isn't available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA.

Traders can take advantage of any of these promotions for NFL Week 1.

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). Each correct position pays out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Below is a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for NFL prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

49ers vs. Rams picks, predictions

Rams to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.51)

The Rams and 49ers both went 12-5 last season, resulting in Los Angeles' third straight double-digit win season while reaching 10 victories for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Matthew Stafford is 46-28 (.740 win percentage) over his five seasons as the Rams' quarterback. Los Angeles boosted its defense this offseason after trading for Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, after already having a top-10 scoring defense at 20.4 points per game allowed. The 49ers suffered injuries throughout last season and have had some setbacks during training camp as well, leading to the SportsLine Projection Model having the Rams winning by more than 3.5 points in 56% of simulations.

Los Angeles to win by 3.5 points or more is trading at $0.51 per contract at Kalshi. The Rams to win by fewer than 3.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.50. Trade on the NFL at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

49ers vs. Rams: More than 48.5 total points scored

The Rams have one of the top playmaking trios returning this season with receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and running back Kyren Williams. Meanwhile, the 49ers boosted their playmaking core by signing Mike Evans as a free agent and bringing Deebo Samuel back to San Francisco. Samuel spent last year in Washington after six seasons with the 49ers and has been used as a versatile playmaker by head coach Kyle Shanahan throughout his career. They add more options for quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as take some of the burden off Christian McCaffrey. The Rams had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.5 points per game last year, and in their two meetings last season, both resulted in more than 48.5 points scored, with an average of 58.5 ppg. The SportsLine Projection Model has more than 48.5 total points scored in 54% of simulations.

More than 48.5 total points is trading at $0.48 per share. Fewer than 48.5 total points is trading at $0.53. Trade on NFL Week 1 at Underdog with the Underdog promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.