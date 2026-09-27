The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Sunday slate for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season will feature 14 games, capped off by the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) and Denver Broncos (1-1).

Both teams earned their first wins of the season in Week 2, with the Rams defeating the New York Giants, 28-6, and the Broncos beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-13, last Sunday. The Week 3 NFL Sunday slate will also include an AFC North Division rivalry game between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1), as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) facing the New England Patriots (1-1) in a battle of two AFC playoff teams from last season. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $50 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified September 27, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 3 NFL predictions

Bengals vs. Steelers: Bengals to win by more than four points ($0.49 on Polymarket)

Patriots vs. Jaguars: Jaguars to win by more than three points ($0.55 on Polymarket)

Rams vs. Broncos: Rams to win by more than three points ($0.49 on Polymarket)

Bengals vs. Steelers

The Bengals offense has looked strong through its first two games with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase showing the chemistry they've had since their college days at LSU. Burrow connected with Chase seven times, which included both of his touchdown passes, while Tee Higgins recorded a team-best 95 yards on five receptions during a 20-6 win against the Houston Texans in Week 2.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to find consistency with his receivers during a 20-3 loss to the Patriots last weekend, throwing for 187 yards and one interception. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was targeted nine times and recorded four receptions for 27 yards in Week 2 and has been limited to 40 yards or fewer through his first two games.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bengals are trading at $0.49 to win by four or more points, while the Steelers are trading at $0.52 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has experienced a slow start to 2026, just months after finishing second in a close NFL MVP race during his second season. Maye has thrown for 386 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in two games, with a rating of 63.1.

Meanwhile, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his own struggles last Sunday after a stellar performance in Week 1. Lawrence threw for 189 yards and one interception on 17 of 29 passing, with Jacksonville coughing up a 13-3 third quarter lead to lose 20-13 at Denver.

The Jaguars are currently trading up to $0.55 per share to win by three or more points at home, while the Patriots are trading at $0.46 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rams vs. Broncos

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was back in MVP form on Monday after a disappointing performance to start the season. Stafford threw for 327 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, and had a 131.3 rating against the Giants, one week after throwing for 155 yards, one interception, and posting a 61.2 rating in a loss to the NFC West Division rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

Newly acquired Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle also had a bounce back performance in Week 2. Waddle recorded eight receptions for 138 yards and was targeted 10 times during last Sunday's win against the Jaguars, six days after being limited to just one reception for two yards on three targets against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by three or more points on Sunday, while the Broncos are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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