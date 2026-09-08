The 2026 NFL season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a Super Bowl rematch few would have seen coming at the start of last year. The Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET after their 29-13 win in last year's Big Game, and with the significant growth of prediction markets over the last year, there are plenty of prediction market apps to explore when trading on the 2026 NFL season. The NFL opener is always one of the most-viewed regular-season games of any NFL season, and many of the biggest prediction market platforms are offering some of the best prediction market promos with football's return with New England vs. Seattle. Trade on the NFL with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades here:

For Seahawks vs. Patriots, the Seahawks are trading at $0.63 per share to win, while the Patriots are trading at $0.38 per share. Seattle is priced at $0.49 to win by more than 3.5 points, while the "No" is priced at $0.52. Here's a closer look at the available top trading bonuses on some of the top NFL prediction markets, as well as the best prediction market sites available for Patriots vs. Seahawks, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on the NFL.

Where to trade on Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The $25 bonus trading credits can be spread across multiple trades, such as on Kalshi NFL markets, and the bonus credits expire after seven days.

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $50 bonus for simply making a first-time deposit. Users get a $50 trading bonus with a $10 deposit, which is the minimum deposit for Polymarket US. Users can also use that on multiple trades, including but not limited to Polymarket NFL markets.

The Underdog promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds are delivered within 72 hours of your first deposit. However, bonus funds can't be used on Underdog prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This promo isn't available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA.

Traders can take advantage of any of these promotions for NFL Week 1, starting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with Patriots vs. Seahawks and going until Monday, Sept. 14, with Chiefs vs. Broncos.

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). Each correct position pays out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Below is a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for NFL prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Seahawks vs. Patriots picks, predictions

Seahawks to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.49)

The Seahawks capped their fourth straight winning season by winning the ultimate prize and capturing the Super Bowl championship. Seattle did so with both an elite scoring offense and defense, ranking second in points for (29.2 per game) and first in points against (16.9 per game). Sam Darnold continues to prove he's a winning quarterback, leading the Seahawks to a 14-3 regular season after doing the same for the Vikings the season before. The Patriots also won 14 games last season, but they played a softer schedule after finishing last the season before. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Seahawks winning by more than three points in 64% of simulations.

Seattle to win by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.49 per contract at Kalshi. The Seahawks to win by fewer than 3.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.52. Trade on the NFL at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

Patriots vs. Seahawks: More than 44.5 total points scored ($0.49)

The Patriots had the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL last season, and now they add a three-time Pro Bowl receiver at just 29 years old to the offense. New England traded for A.J. Brown this offseason to give Drake Maye a true No. 1 option, and that should make the Patriots' offense even more dangerous. Brown has had more than 1,000 yards in six of seven NFL seasons, including four straight years with the Eagles. Seattle knows what a difference a true No. 1 receiver can do with the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL at 1,793 yards last season. Seattle had the No. 3 scoring offense last year at 28.8 points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model has more than 44.5 total points being scored in 53% of simulations.

More than 44.5 total points is trading at $0.49 per contract at Underdog. Less than 44.5 total points is trading at $0.52. Trade on NFL Week 1 at Underdog with the Underdog promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Responsible trading



Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.