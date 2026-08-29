Eight games comprise the Week 0 college football schedule, and the emergence of prediction markets means there are plenty of ways for college football fans to get in on the action. The 2026 college football season kicks off with TCU vs. North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland, at noon ET, a popular choice for prediction market promos. Bill Belichick will look to lead the Tar Heels to victory on Saturday, even though UNC is 0-8 all-time versus an opponent from the Big 12. Trade on college football with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 here:

TCU is trading at $0.74 per share to win, with North Carolina trading at $0.27 per share on prediction market apps. The Week 0 college football schedule has multiple intriguing matchups, such as NC State ($0.35) vs. Virginia ($0.66), San Jose State ($0.02) vs. USC ($0.99) and UNLV ($0.68) vs. Memphis ($0.33).

Here's a closer look at the top trading bonuses on some of the top college football prediction markets, as well as the best prediction market sites available for Week 0 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on college football.

Where to trade on Week 0 college football



The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The $25 bonus trading credits can be used on a single or multiple trades, including Kalshi college football markets such as winner, combined points scored, and how many points a team wins by. Bonus credits expire after seven days.

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $20 trading bonus after making a $10 deposit, which is the minimum deposit at Polymarket US. These bonus funds can also be spread across multiple trades, including futures, on college football, baseball, or even Polymarket NFL markets.

For Underdog, new users get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds with the Underdog Predicts promo code CBS. The bonus funds are delivered within 72 hours of your first deposit. However, bonus funds can't be used on Underdog prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This offer may vary by state.

Traders can take advantage of any of these promotions for the Week 0 college football slate, taking place on Saturday, August 29.

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). Each correct position pays out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Below is a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 0 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Week 0 college football trading preview

North Carolina vs. TCU: "No" on TCU to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.49)

This is a rematch of the beginning of the Bill Belichick era last year; however, both teams are significantly different in 2026. TCU defeated North Carolina, 48-14, in last year's season opener, but TCU will be without standout quarterback Josh Hoover, who transferred to Indiana to take over for Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman winner.

North Carolina has now had a full season and calendar year under Belichick after going 4-8 last season. UNC hired Bobby Petrino to take over as offensive coordinator, and Petrino had Arkansas ranked 13th in the nation in total offense and seventh in yards per play. The SportsLine Projection Model has North Carolina winning outright or losing by fewer than 7.5 points against TCU in 53% of simulations.

The "No" for TCU to win by 7.5 or more points is trading at $0.50 per contract at Kalshi. TCU to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.52. Trade on college football at Kalshi and secure $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

NC State vs. Virginia: Virginia to win by more than 5.5 points ($0.50)

Tony Elliott is coming off his best season in four years as Virginia's head coach, leading the Cavaliers to an 11-3 record, reaching as high as No. 12 in the AP polls, and finishing ranked 16th in the nation. Virginia went 11-3 last year, capped off with a 13-7 win over Missouri in the Gator Bowl, and the Cavaliers went 6-1 at home, where they'll be on Saturday.

NC State defeated Virginia, 35-31, last year, but that contest was in Raleigh. Five of Virginia's home wins last year came by more than a touchdown, and the team returns a strong offensive line, led by preseason All-ACC selection McKale Boley. The SportsLine Projection Model has Virginia winning by more than 5.5 points in 53% of simulations.

The Cavaliers winning by 5.5 or more points is trading at $0.50 per contract. Virginia to win by fewer than 5.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Underdog with the Underdog Predicts promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Memphis vs. UNLV: More than 56.5 total points scored ($0.53)

Year 2 of the Dan Mullen era at UNLV begins after the former Mississippi State and Florida head coach guided the Rebels to the No. 15 scoring offense at 33.8 points per game last season. UNLV returns its top running back from last season in Jai'Den Thomas, who rushed for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry. The Rebels also have an experienced offensive line, boosted by the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, Memphis begins the Charles Huff era as the program's fourth head coach over the last 13 years. However, none of those previous 12 years resulted in losing seasons, and last year the Tigers ranked 20th in scoring at 31.4 points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model has more than 56.5 total points scored in 62% of simulations.

More than 56.5 total points scored is trading at $0.53 per contract at Polymarket. Less than 56.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

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Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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