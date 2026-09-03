After a limited eight-game college football slate last week, nearly every college football team in the nation takes the field over the next few days, beginning with an 11-game Thursday slate that provides plenty of intriguing matchups to trade on college football at prediction markets. Deion Sanders enters his fourth year as Colorado's head coach this season, opening on the road with Colorado vs. Georgia Tech on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and his name appeal will make this a popular way to take advantage of some of the top prediction market promos tonight. Trade on Week 1 college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus trading credits after making a $10 deposit:

Colorado is trading at $0.32 per contract to win, with Georgia Tech trading at $0.69 per contract on prediction market apps. The Thursday Week 1 college football schedule features several other intriguing matchups, such as UMass ($0.04) vs. Rutgers ($0.98), Akron ($0.06) vs. Wake Forest ($0.95), and UAB ($0.04) vs. Illinois ($0.97).

Here's a closer look at the top trading bonuses on some of the top college football prediction markets, as well as the best prediction market sites available for Week 1 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on college football.

Where to trade on Week 1 college football



The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The $25 bonus trading credits can be used on a single or multiple trades, including Kalshi college football markets such as winner, combined points scored, and how many points a team wins by. Bonus credits expire after seven days.

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $50 trading bonus after making a $10 deposit, which is the minimum deposit at Polymarket US. These bonus funds can also be spread across multiple trades, including futures, on college football, baseball, or even Polymarket NFL markets.

For Underdog, new users get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS. The bonus funds are delivered within 72 hours of your first deposit. However, bonus funds can't be used on Underdog prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This offer may vary by state.

Traders can take advantage of any of these promotions for the Week 1 college football slate, spanning from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7.

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). Each correct position pays out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Below is a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 1 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Week 1 college football trading preview

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech: Colorado to win ($0.32)

Two of Deion Sanders' three seasons at Colorado finished with losing records, including going 3-9 last year; however, he proved again his ability to bring in some talented players from around the country, including transfer portal additions from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and more. The Buffaloes added big-time talent at wide receiver, including Danny Scudero, who led the nation at 1,297 receiving yards at San Jose State, and DeAndre Moore Jr., who had 998 yards over the last two years at Texas.

Georgia Tech went 9-4 last year, but it lost significant talent from last year, including its starting quarterback, leading rusher and leading receiver. Alberto Mendoza, the brother of Fernando Mendoza, takes over as QB1, but he has only 25 career passing attempts. Georgia Tech defeated Colorado, 27-20, in last year's season opener, but did so with a winning touchdown with 1:07 left to spearhead one of the best seasons in the 21st century for Georgia Tech and a poor season for Colorado. Given the trading price and roster turnovers, the model sees value in backing Colorado to pull off the upset, with the Buffaloes winning in 36% of simulations.

Colorado to win is trading at $0.32 per contract at Kalshi. Georgia Tech to win is trading at $0.69. Trade on college football at Kalshi and secure $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

Baylor vs. Auburn: Less than 58.5 total points ($0.50)

Plenty of offenses undergo significant changes from season to season in college football in the transfer portal era, but you won't find many with as many new starters as Auburn and Baylor. Auburn returns only one offensive starter, running back Jeremiah Cobb, and Baylor has seven new offensive starters itself. New quarterbacks, skill position players and offensive linemen could lead to adjustment periods and a lower-scoring start.

Meanwhile, Auburn retained and elevated plenty of talent within the program off a defense that ranked 29th in the nation in scoring, allowing 21 points per game. The less than went 8-4 in Auburn games last season, and the less than hit in four of Baylor's final five games last year. The model projects less than 58.5 total points scored in 78.1% of simulations.

Less than 58.5 total points scored for Auburn vs. Baylor is trading at $0.50 per contract. More than 58.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Underdog with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Clemson vs. LSU: Less than 51.5 total points scored ($0.50)

Clemson and LSU open up for the second straight season against one another, and despite both teams' starting quarterbacks who went on to be selected in the NFL Draft last season, they combined for just 27 points in the opener. That's because both programs can also recruit and attract top defensive talent, as well as offensive playmakers. LSU had the No. 24 scoring defense (20.7 ppg allowed), with Clemson 33rd at 21.4 ppg allowed.

The less than went 9-4 in LSU games last season, and it went 8-3-2 in Clemson games. Both teams turn to new quarterbacks and have significantly different rosters. Even with strong offensive head coaches such as Dabo Swinney and Lane Kiffin on the sidelines, the model projects fewer than 51.5 total points to be scored in 72.3% of simulations.

Less than 51.5 total points scored for LSU vs. Clemson is trading at $0.50 per contract. More than 51.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

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Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

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