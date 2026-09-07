The final game of the Week 1 college football slate takes place today with No. 19 SMU vs. Florida State, and this being a standalone contest will likely make it a popular option for prediction markets. SMU is coming off four straight bowl appearances, and the Mustangs have had seven straight winning seasons. Florida State went 5-7 last year, but the Seminoles are coming off a 34-17 win over New Mexico State in Week 0, creating an intriguing matchup for some of the top prediction market promos today. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus trading credits after making a $10 deposit:

SMU is trading at $0.59 per contract to win, while Florida State is trading at $0.43 per contract to win at prediction market apps. More than 53.5 total points scored is priced at $0.50 per contract, while less than 53.5 total points scored is priced at $0.52.

Here's a closer look at the top trading bonuses on some of the top college football prediction markets, as well as the best prediction market sites available for Week 1 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on college football.

Where to trade on Week 1 college football



The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The $25 bonus trading credits can be used on a single or multiple trades, including Kalshi college football markets such as winner, combined points scored, and how many points a team wins by. Bonus credits expire after seven days.

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $50 trading bonus after making a $10 deposit, which is the minimum deposit at Polymarket US. These bonus funds can also be spread across multiple trades, including futures, on college football, baseball, or even Polymarket NFL markets.

For Underdog, new users get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS. The bonus funds are delivered within 72 hours of your first deposit. However, bonus funds can't be used on Underdog prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This offer may vary by state.

Traders can take advantage of any of these promotions for the Week 1 college football slate, spanning from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7.

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). Each correct position pays out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Below is a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 1 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Week 1 college football trading preview

SMU to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.48)

Florida State has been a fast starter in recent years, opening three of the last four seasons at 2-0. The Seminoles are a win away from extending this after their 34-17 win over New Mexico State in Week 0 on 419 total yards. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 115 yards on 14 carries (8.2 yards per carry). SMU plays its first game of the season and travels to Florida State. The Mustangs were 3-3 in true road games last year. The model projects SMU to fail to win by more than 2.5 points in 55% of simulations.

The "No" is trading at $0.48 per contract. SMU to win by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.53. Trade on college football at Kalshi and secure $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

More than 54.5 total points scored NO ($0.51)

SMU ranked 31st in scoring defense last year (21.2 points per game) and Florida State was 48th (23.7 ppg allowed), resulting in an average that wouldn't reach the mark of 53.5 total points set for Monday. SMU and Florida State both return four defensive starters. Florida State returns only two offensive starters, and after holding New Mexico State to 17 points last week, the Seminoles may be able to rely on their defense early. SMU lost its leading rusher and top two receivers from last season. The model projects fewer than 54.5 total points scored in 55.8% of simulations. Trade on college football at Underdog with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.