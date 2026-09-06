Six high-profile college football teams take the field in Sunday's Week 1 college football tripleheader with programs likely to generate trading interest at prediction markets. Washington State vs. Washington takes place at 4:30 p.m. ET in the Apple Cup, followed by Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and Ole Miss vs. Louisville, both at 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Washington and Louisville are all ranked in the preseason top 25, which will make them popular options for some of the top prediction market promos today. Trade on Week 1 college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus trading credits after making a $10 deposit:

No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 17 Washington are both heavily priced to win at prediction market apps. However, No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville brings a closer expected result. Ole Miss is priced at $0.70 per contract to win, while Louisville is priced at $0.32 in Ole Miss' first regular-season game since 2019 without Lane Kiffin as head coach.

Here's a closer look at the top trading bonuses on some of the top college football prediction markets, as well as the best prediction market sites available for Week 1 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on college football.

Where to trade on Week 1 college football



The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The $25 bonus trading credits can be used on a single or multiple trades, including Kalshi college football markets such as winner, combined points scored, and how many points a team wins by. Bonus credits expire after seven days.

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $50 trading bonus after making a $10 deposit, which is the minimum deposit at Polymarket US. These bonus funds can also be spread across multiple trades, including futures, on college football, baseball, or even Polymarket NFL markets.

For Underdog, new users get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS. The bonus funds are delivered within 72 hours of your first deposit. However, bonus funds can't be used on Underdog prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This offer may vary by state.

Traders can take advantage of any of these promotions for the Week 1 college football slate, spanning from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7.

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). Each correct position pays out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Below is a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 1 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Week 1 college football trading preview

Washington State vs. Washington: Washington to win by more than 23.5 points NO ($0.50)

Washington vs. Washington State is the annual Apple Cup and brings a highly competitive environment, even if one team is perceived to be significantly stronger than the other. Washington has only one win by more than 23.5 points against Washington State over the last four years, and Washington State defeated Washington in 2024. Washington has also failed to defeat Washington State by more than 23.5 points in five of their last seven contests. Washington State has only three regular-season losses by at least 24 points over the last two seasons. The model projects Washington to fail to win by more than 23.5 total points in 63% of simulations.

The "No" is trading at $0.52 per contract. Washington to win by more than 23.5 points is trading at $0.50. Trade on college football at Kalshi and secure $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: Notre Dame to win by more than 20.5 points YES ($0.52)

Notre Dame, ranked fourth in the nation, is a team on a mission after ending last year on a 10-game winning streak but being left out of the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish return 14 starters (six on offense, eight on defense) who felt disappointment of not being picked for the CFP. Notre Dame had the No. 2 scoring offense, averaging 42 points per game, and it returns starting quarterback C.J. Carr, who is also among the Heisman Trophy trading favorites. Wisconsin had four losses by more than 20.5 points last season. The model projects Notre Dame to win by more than 20.5 points in 54% of simulations.

For Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, the Fighting Irish are trading at $0.52 per contract to win by more than 20.5 points. Wisconsin is trading at $0.49 per contract to either win or lose by less than 20.5 points. Trade on college football at Underdog with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Ole Miss vs. Louisville: Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points YES ($0.52)

Ole Miss, ranked ninth, returns star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was third in college football in passing yards (3,937) last season. He had 362 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-34 win over Georgia in last year's College Football Playoff, and he threw for at least 275 yards in each of his final five games. The Rebels return 10 starters, including three offensive linemen. They ranked 11th in scoring at 36.1 ppg last season. The Rebels defeated Louisville, 43-24, in their only meeting in 2021. The model projects Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points in 57% of simulations.

For Ole Miss vs. Louisville, the Rebels are trading at $0.52 per contract to win by more than 6.5 points. Louisville is trading at $0.49 per contract to either win or lose by less than 6.5 points. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.