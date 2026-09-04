The first full week of the 2026 college football season is underway and features an exciting Friday slate before the full-on Saturday college football Week 1 madness, and prediction markets offer a variety of options for college football trading. The Friday Week 1 college football slate has three top 15 ranked teams in action, including No. 7 Miami, which reached last year's championship game. No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 14 USC, both aiming for College Football Playoff runs similar to Miami's, are also in action, offering opportunities to take advantage of top prediction market promos today. Trade on Week 1 college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus trading credits after making a $10 deposit:

Miami, Oklahoma and USC are all heavily priced to win at prediction market apps. For margin of victory trading, Miami is priced at $0.53 per contract to defeat Stanford by 23.5 points or more. Oklahoma is $0.49 to defeat UTEP by 41.5 points or more and USC is $0.51 to beat Fresno State by 21.5 points or more.

Here's a closer look at the top trading bonuses on some of the top college football prediction markets, as well as the best prediction market sites available for Week 1 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on college football.

Where to trade on Week 1 college football



The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The $25 bonus trading credits can be used on a single or multiple trades, including Kalshi college football markets such as winner, combined points scored, and how many points a team wins by. Bonus credits expire after seven days.

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $50 trading bonus after making a $10 deposit, which is the minimum deposit at Polymarket US. These bonus funds can also be spread across multiple trades, including futures, on college football, baseball, or even Polymarket NFL markets.

For Underdog, new users get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS. The bonus funds are delivered within 72 hours of your first deposit. However, bonus funds can't be used on Underdog prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This offer may vary by state.

Traders can take advantage of any of these promotions for the Week 1 college football slate, spanning from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7.

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). Each correct position pays out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Below is a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 1 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Week 1 college football trading preview

Miami vs. Stanford: Miami to win by more than 23.5 points NO ($0.48)

Stanford defeated Hawaii, 37-27, in its opener in Week 0 last week. Miami, ranked No. 7 in the nation, is certainly a significant step up in competition, but the Cardinal's strong offensive start still could carry over into Friday night's matchup. Stanford has home-field advantage as Miami will have to make the cross-country flight. The Hurricanes are starting their fourth different quarterback over the last four years, with Darian Mensah taking over for Carson Beck. Mensah was a star at Duke, but there's no guarantee he'll dominate from the jump for Miami. The model projects Miami to fail to win by more than 23.5 points in 53% of simulations. Trade on college football at Kalshi and secure $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

Baylor vs. Auburn: Less than 58.5 total points ($0.50)

Plenty of offenses undergo significant changes from season to season in college football in the transfer portal era, but you won't find many with as many new starters as Auburn and Baylor. Auburn returns only one offensive starter, running back Jeremiah Cobb, and Baylor has seven new offensive starters itself. New quarterbacks, skill position players and offensive linemen could lead to adjustment periods and a lower-scoring start.

Meanwhile, Auburn retained and elevated plenty of talent within the program off a defense that ranked 29th in the nation in scoring, allowing 21 points per game. The less than went 8-4 in Auburn games last season, and the less than hit in four of Baylor's final five games last year. The model projects less than 58.5 total points scored in 78.1% of simulations.

Less than 58.5 total points scored for Auburn vs. Baylor is trading at $0.50 per contract. More than 58.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Underdog with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Clemson vs. LSU: Less than 51.5 total points scored ($0.50)

Clemson and LSU open up for the second straight season against one another, and despite both teams' starting quarterbacks who went on to be selected in the NFL Draft last season, they combined for just 27 points in the opener. That's because both programs can also recruit and attract top defensive talent, as well as offensive playmakers. LSU had the No. 24 scoring defense (20.7 ppg allowed), with Clemson 33rd at 21.4 ppg allowed.

The less than went 9-4 in LSU games last season, and it went 8-3-2 in Clemson games. Both teams turn to new quarterbacks and have significantly different rosters. Even with strong offensive head coaches such as Dabo Swinney and Lane Kiffin on the sidelines, the model projects fewer than 51.5 total points to be scored in 72.3% of simulations.

Less than 51.5 total points scored for LSU vs. Clemson is trading at $0.50 per contract. More than 51.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

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Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

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Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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