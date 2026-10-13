The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Tuesday night. One links Jacksonville State to beat Florida International with the Tampa Bay Rays beating the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALCS, a combo that pays $29.05 on a $10 trade. The other links Delaware to win by more than 1.5 points at Middle Tennessee with more than 48.5 combined points, a combo that pays $38.65 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tuesday prediction market combos

Combo: Jacksonville State to win and Rays to win

Jacksonville State trades at $0.58 per share to beat Florida International at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the Rays trade at $0.56 per share to beat the Guardians at 8:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $29.05 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.34 per share for the pair.



The Jacksonville State leg is a home game for a 4-2 team that is 2-0 in Conference USA and coming off a 27-26 win at Kennesaw State, when its quarterback passed for 311 yards. The Gamecocks also beat Georgia Southern 31-27 and Middle Tennessee 23-13, and they have scored 164 points. Florida International is 3-2 but has scored only 9 and 10 points in its two road games, 19-9 at South Florida and 16-10 at Florida Atlantic, and its quarterback passed for 135 and 115 yards in its last two games.



The Rays' leg starts with a team that won 98 games, swept New York in the Division Series, and is playing at home. Tampa Bay lost Game 1 of the ALCS 7-3, but starter Freddy Peralta is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA, while Cleveland starter Parker Messick is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. The Guardians collected 14 hits in Game 1, and the Rays will need Peralta to hold them down, although starter Shane McClanahan is out and relievers Edwin Uceta, Jon Heasley and Ryan Pepiot are on the injured list. Trade on the Jacksonville State and Rays combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo: Delaware to win by more than 1.5 points and more than 48.5 combined points

Delaware winning by two points or more, which is the same as more than 1.5 points, trades at $0.49 per share, and more than 48.5 combined points also trades at $0.49 per share. Together, the two legs pay $38.65 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.26 per share for the pair. Delaware trades at $0.52 per share to win the game at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Middle Tennessee trades at $0.48 per share.



The Delaware leg starts with a Fightin' Blue Hens team that beat Merrimack 42-7 and Coastal Carolina 22-14 and has scored 107 points and allowed 128 in five games, while Middle Tennessee has scored 104 and allowed 140. The Blue Raiders are coming off a 55-0 loss at Kansas and scored 13 points in a 23-13 loss at Jacksonville State the game before that. Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci passed for 330 and 302 yards in two of the first three games, although he is listed with a leg injury.



The combined points leg depends on both defenses giving up points. Middle Tennessee has allowed 28.0 points per game and 28 or more in two of its five games, and Delaware has allowed 25.6 points per game, including 35 at Vanderbilt and 30 against Liberty. Five of the 10 games the two teams have played finished with more than 48.5 combined points, including 61 in Delaware's 35-26 loss at Vanderbilt and 55 in Middle Tennessee's 55-0 loss at Kansas. Both legs need a game that is not decided by one possession, and the combo pays only if Delaware wins by two points or more and the teams score 49 or more combined. Trade on the Delaware vs. MTSU combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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