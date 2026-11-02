The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Monday Night Football. The first links the Seahawks to win and both teams to score more than 46.5 points, a combo that pays $30.80 on a $10 trade. The second links D'Andre Swift and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to each score a touchdown, a combo that pays $38.86 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

NFL prediction market combo picks Monday

Combo 1: Seahawks to win and both teams to score more than 46.5 points

Seattle trades at $0.62 per share to beat Chicago at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game's combined points finishing more than 46.5 trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $30.80 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.32 per share for the pair.

Seattle is 4-3 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 20-3 win against Kansas City on Oct. 25, with quarterback Sam Darnold passing for 257 yards and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching passes for 150 yards. Chicago is 5-2 and is coming off a 30-24 win against New England on Oct. 22, with quarterback Caleb Williams passing for 308 yards. Three of the Seahawks' last five games finished with more than 46.5 combined points, at 64, 53 and 61, while two of the Bears' did, at 54 and 54. The risk is that the combo needs a high scoring game, Seattle's last two games finished with 31 and 23 combined points, offensive tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed are out for the Seahawks, and the Bears are 5-2 on extra rest. Trade on the Seahawks and total points combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: D'Andre Swift to score and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to score

Swift trades at $0.51 per share to score a touchdown, and Smith-Njigba trades at $0.49 per share to score a touchdown. Together, the two legs pay $38.86 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.26 per share for the pair.



Swift has rushed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 carries for Chicago, and he rushed for 78 yards against New England. Smith-Njigba leads Seattle with 58 catches for 867 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Kyle Monangai, who has 324 rushing yards for the Bears, is out with a thumb injury, and Seattle quarterback Drew Lock is questionable. The risk is that both players need to score, and the markets count rushing, receiving, return and fumble recovery touchdowns but not passing touchdowns. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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