The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers to win, a combo that pays $19.88 on a $10 trade. The second links the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers to win in one three-leg combo. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Prediction market combo picks Sunday

Combo 1: Bills and Packers to win

The Bills trade at $0.80 per share to beat the Jets, and the Packers trade at $0.60 per share to beat the Vikings. Together, the two legs pay $19.88 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.50 per share for the pair.

Buffalo is 7-1 and 4-0 on the road, and it has won four of its last five games, including 23-6 at Minnesota on Monday night, 36-10 against Baltimore and 33-30 at Las Vegas. Josh Allen has completed 156 of 236 passes for 2,027 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions, and running back James Cook III has rushed for 814 yards and eight touchdowns. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable for the Bills. The New York Jets are 2-7 and 1-3 at home, and they have lost four of their last five games, including 35-12 at Kansas City and 38-33 against Las Vegas. Geno Smith has completed 183 of 271 passes for 2,078 yards and 12 touchdowns, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson is questionable with a concussion. Green Bay is 6-3 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 45-27 win at New England after a 27-19 win against Carolina. Jordan Love has completed 215 of 341 passes for 2,618 yards and 19 touchdowns, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 49 catches for 879 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensive end Micah Parsons and running back Josh Jacobs are out for the Packers. Minnesota is 6-2 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 23-6 loss against Buffalo after a 19-15 loss at Detroit. The risk is that Green Bay trades at $0.60 per share, and its leg depends on Minnesota's quarterback situation and a defense without Parsons. Trade on the Bills and Packers combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Rams to win, Seahawks to win and 49ers to win

The Rams trade at $0.80 per share to beat the Cardinals, the Seahawks trade at $0.73 per share to beat the Raiders, and the 49ers trade at $0.66 per share to beat the Cowboys.

Los Angeles is 5-4 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-13 win at Washington after a 24-9 win against the Los Angeles Chargers and a 35-21 win at Las Vegas. Matthew Stafford has completed 230 of 346 passes for 2,374 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 593 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Puka Nacua is out with a knee injury. Arizona is 3-6 and 0-3 at home, and it is coming off a 17-3 loss at Seattle after a 33-30 win at Dallas. Tight end Trey McBride has 73 catches for 598 yards and five touchdowns. Seattle is 5-4 and 1-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 17-3 win against Arizona after a 34-17 loss against Chicago. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 71 catches for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns, and quarterback Drew Lock is starting again with Sam Darnold (quadriceps) sidelined.

Las Vegas is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and it is coming off a 38-17 loss at San Francisco. San Francisco is 7-1 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 38-17 win against Las Vegas after a 29-20 loss at Atlanta. Brock Purdy has completed 163 of 236 passes for 1,980 yards and 17 touchdowns, and running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns. Dallas is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson are out. The risk is that all three legs have to win, and the Rams already lost to Arizona 18-16 earlier this season, while Seattle's quarterback Drew Lock is questionable. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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