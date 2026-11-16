The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Baltimore Ravens to win by more than 4.5 points against the Los Angeles Chargers with fewer than 39.5 combined points, a combo that pays $36.44 on a $10 trade. The second links the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers to win in the NBA, a combo that pays $16.13 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Monday

Combo 1: Ravens to win by more than 4.5 points and fewer than 39.5 combined points

The Ravens winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and fewer than 39.5 combined points in the Chargers and Ravens game trades at $0.52 per share. Together, the two legs pay $36.44 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.27 per share for the pair.

Baltimore is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and it has lost four of its last five games, including 33-10 against Jacksonville, 36-10 at Buffalo and 35-13 against Cincinnati. Running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Zay Flowers has 43 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve with a thumb injury, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins is out. Los Angeles is 0-8 and 0-4 on the road, and its last five games ended in losses of 44-22 against Houston, 24-9 at the Los Angeles Rams and 22-6 at Kansas City. Quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 144 of 235 passes for 1,591 yards and six touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey is out. The Chargers have scored 77 points across their last five games, an average of 15.4, and the Ravens have scored 73, an average of 14.6. The risk is that Baltimore has lost four of its last five games and is 1-3 at home, and four of the Ravens' last five games and three of the Chargers' finished with more than 39.5 combined points. Trade on the Ravens spread and total combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Nuggets to win and Cavaliers to win

The Nuggets trade at $0.79 per share to beat the Phoenix Suns, and the Cavaliers trade at $0.76 per share to beat the Chicago Bulls. Together, the two legs pay $16.13 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.62 per share for the pair.

Denver is 7-4 and 2-2 at home, and it is coming off a 116-108 win at New Orleans after a 123-118 win at Memphis and a 110-100 loss at Houston. Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with 25.9 points per game, and Nikola Jokic averages 10.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists. Julian Strawther is out. Phoenix is 5-7 and 0-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 131-123 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers after a 101-96 win against Charlotte. Devin Booker leads the Suns with 24.8 points and 5.2 assists per game, Mark Williams is out, and Drew Timme is day-to-day. Cleveland is 7-7 and 5-2 at home, and it is coming off a 127-117 win against Dallas after a 133-121 loss at Miami. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 23.0 points per game, Jarrett Allen averages 8.3 rebounds, and James Harden averages 5.8 assists. Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill are out, and Jaylon Tyson and Peyton Watson are day-to-day. Chicago is 3-9 and 2-5 on the road, and it is coming off a 117-106 win at Minnesota after a 125-117 win against Atlanta. Norman Powell leads the Bulls with 21.1 points per game, and Josh Giddey averages 8.5 assists. The risk is that Cleveland is 7-7 and is missing Mobley, and Denver is 2-2 at home. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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