The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Monday's slate. The first links the Dallas Cowboys to win with Dak Prescott throwing two or more touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $23.04 on a $10 trade. The second links the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics to all win in the NBA, a combo that pays $19.97 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Monday prediction market combo picks

Combo 1: Cowboys to win and Dak Prescott 2 or more passing touchdowns

Dallas trades at $0.67 per share to beat Philadelphia, and Prescott throwing 2 or more touchdowns trades at $0.57 per share. Together, the two legs pay $23.04 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.43 per share for the pair.

Prescott has thrown for 1,639 yards with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on 163 of 246 passing, with CeeDee Lamb catching 48 passes for 577 yards and 4 touchdowns. Dallas is 2-4 and has lost two straight, but it scored 37 against Washington and 34 at Houston earlier this season. Philadelphia is also 2-4 and has lost four straight, scoring 14, 17, 20 and 7 points in those games. Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve with a calf injury, so Tanner McKee starts, and DeVonta Smith is out with a hamstring injury while Saquon Barkley is questionable. The risk is that Dallas leans on Javonte Williams, who has 7 rushing touchdowns, and Prescott finishes with fewer than 2 touchdown passes. Trade on the Cowboys and Prescott combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Nuggets, Thunder and Celtics to win

Boston trades at $0.87 per share to beat Chicago at 7:30 p.m. ET, Oklahoma City trades at $0.79 per share to beat Phoenix at 8:00 p.m. ET, and Denver trades at $0.72 per share to beat Golden State at 10:00 p.m. ET. Together, the three legs pay $19.97 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.50 per share for the trio.

All three teams play at home. Boston beat New York 107-103 in its last game and has Paul George averaging 26.5 points and Jayson Tatum averaging 9.0 assists, while Chicago is without Nic Claxton. Oklahoma City has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 27.7 points and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-101 in its last game, but Jalen Williams is out, and Cason Wallace is day-to-day, and Phoenix has Devin Booker averaging 33.0 points. Denver has Nikola Jokic averaging 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists and beat New Orleans 141-135 in overtime in its last game, while Golden State has lost three straight and is without Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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