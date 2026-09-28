NFL combos allow you to combine multiple picks in NFL prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket. You can make NFL predictions on tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET in Chiacgo. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Philadelphia trades at $0.66 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, with Chicago at $0.35 per share at home. More than 41.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 41.5 trading at $0.49 per share. Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

NFL prediction market combo: Bears staying close, Barkley held off the scoresheet

Chicago is replacing an injured Caleb Williams with Case Keenum at quarterback, while Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts has completed 40 of 62 throws for 467 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through two games. Running back Saquon Barkley cleared a stinger earlier in the week and carries no game status designation, but Chicago's defense has held up against the run, a matchup that could push Philadelphia's offense through the air rather than on the ground late in games. On Polymarket, Chicago staying within 3.5 points, either by winning outright or keeping the final margin at three points or fewer, trades at $0.765 per share, while Barkley finishing the night without a touchdown trades at $0.505 per share. Combined into a two market combo, a $100 trade on both legs pays out at roughly 2.59 times the stake, or about $250.89, if both results hit. Trade on Eagles vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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