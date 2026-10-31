The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out on Saturday's college football schedule. The first links Arizona vs. Texas Tech at 12 p.m. ET and Georgia vs. Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $31.16 on a $10 trade. The second links Texas vs. Mississippi State and Ohio State vs. USC at 7:30 p.m. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Saturday prediction market combo picks

Combo 1: Arizona to win and Georgia to win

Arizona trades at $0.38 per share to win at Texas Tech, and Georgia trades at $0.80 per share to beat Florida. Together, the two legs pay $31.16 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.32 per share for the pair.

Arizona is 6-1 and 3-1 in Big 12 play, and it has won five straight games, most recently 39-3 against Iowa State, with quarterback N. Fifita throwing for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns. Texas Tech is also 6-1 and 3-1, and it is coming off a 37-24 loss at Cincinnati. Georgia is 6-1 and 4-1 in SEC play, with quarterback Gunner Stockton throwing for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns. Florida is 5-2 and 3-2, and it is coming off a 44-39 win at Auburn, with running back J. Baugh rushing for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns. The risk is that Arizona is the less certain leg at $0.38 per share, and Georgia is coming off a 27-24 loss against Auburn. Trade on the Arizona and Georgia combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Texas to win and Ohio State to win

Texas trades at $0.92 per share to beat Mississippi State, and Ohio State trades at $0.69 per share to win at USC.

Texas is 5-2 and 2-2 in SEC play, and it is coming off a 34-27 win against Ole Miss, with quarterback A. Manning throwing for 1,507 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mississippi State is 4-3 and has lost four of its last five games, most recently 23-15 against Oklahoma. Ohio State is 6-1 and 4-0 in Big Ten play, and it is coming off a 19-15 win at Indiana, with its only loss a 24-23 defeat at Texas on Sept. 12. USC is 6-2 and 3-2, and it is coming off a 24-7 loss at Wisconsin. The risk is that Ohio State is the less certain leg at $0.69 per share, ESPN reports that backup quarterback Luke Fahey replaced injured starter Julian Sayin against Indiana and could start, and both games kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on the college football combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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