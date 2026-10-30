The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. There are 10 NBA games on Friday, and two Build a Combo predictions stand out. The first links the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics to win at 7:30 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $20.82 on a $10 trade. The second links the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets to win at 10 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $26.50 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Friday prediction market combo picks

Combo 1: Knicks to win and Celtics to win

New York trades at $0.53 per share to beat Philadelphia, and Boston trades at $0.88 per share to beat Chicago. Together, the two legs pay $20.82 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.48 per share for the pair.

New York is 2-3 and 1-1 on the road, and it is playing on consecutive nights after a 133-127 win at Chicago on Thursday. Jalen Brunson averages 25.8 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.8 rebounds. Philadelphia is 4-1 and 2-1 at home, and it won 106-100 at New York earlier this season, with Tyrese Maxey averaging 28.4 points. Boston is 3-1 and 3-0 at home, with Jayson Tatum averaging 28.0 points, and it beat Chicago 134-99 on Oct. 26. The Bulls are 1-4. The risk is that New York is the less certain leg at $0.53 per share, and Boston needed overtime to beat winless Brooklyn 125-124 on Tuesday after a 121-113 loss at Detroit. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Lakers to win and Nuggets to win

Los Angeles trades at $0.57 per share to beat Golden State, and Denver trades at $0.64 per share to beat Phoenix. Together, the two legs pay $26.50 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.38 per share for the pair.

Los Angeles is 4-1 and 2-0 on the road, and it is coming off a 103-87 win at the Clippers. Luka Doncic averages 36.0 points and 8.2 assists. Golden State is 2-3 and 0-1 at home, but it has won its last two games, and Jimmy Butler III, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody are out. Denver is 2-2 and 1-1 on the road after a 104-91 win at New Orleans, with Nikola Jokic averaging 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists and Jamal Murray averaging 22.5 points. Phoenix is 1-2 and 1-0 at home, with Devin Booker averaging 23.0 points, and it lost 125-114 at Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The risk is that both games tip at 10 p.m. ET and Denver has four players out, while Golden State beat the Nuggets 134-114 in Denver on Tuesday. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.