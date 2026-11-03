The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two MACtion games are on tonight's college football slate, and one Build a Combo prediction stands out. It links Ohio at Akron at 7 p.m. ET and Buffalo at Miami (OH) at 8 p.m. ET to both win, a combo that pays $16.98 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

College prediction market combo picks Tuesday

Combo 1: Ohio to win and Miami (OH) to win

Ohio trades at $0.84 per share to win at Akron, and Miami (OH) trades at $0.68 per share to beat Buffalo. Together, the two legs pay $16.98 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.59 per share for the pair.

Ohio is 6-2 and 4-0 in MAC play, and it is coming off a 24-20 win against Eastern Michigan on Oct. 24, with quarterback Nick Poulos throwing for 781 yards and six touchdowns. Akron is 1-7 and 0-4 in the MAC, and it has lost seven straight games, most recently 35-20 at Kent State. Miami (OH) is 5-3 and 3-1 in the MAC, and it is coming off a 28-27 win at Central Michigan on Oct. 24 after a 34-14 win against Akron. Buffalo is also 5-3 and 3-1, and it is coming off a 31-24 win against Bowling Green. The risk is that Miami (OH) is the less certain leg at $0.68 per share, and two of Ohio's last five wins were close, 24-20 against Eastern Michigan and 13-10 at Kent State.. Trade on the college football combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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