The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Thursday Night Football between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. The first links the Packers to win with more than 47.5 combined points, a combo that pays $31.21 on a $10 trade. The second links Josh Jacobs and Chuba Hubbard to both score a touchdown, a combo that pays $35.04 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Thursday prediction market combo picks

Combo 1: Packers to win and more than 47.5 combined points

Green Bay trades at $0.64 per share to beat Carolina, and more than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.48 per share. Together, the two legs pay $31.21 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.32 per share for the pair.

Green Bay is 4-3 and 2-1 at home, and it lost 20-17 at Detroit on Oct. 25 after beating Dallas 23-13 and Chicago 31-7. Quarterback Jordan Love has 1,958 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 595 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Carolina is 3-3 after a 43-13 loss to Tampa Bay, with quarterback Bryce Young at 1,712 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Micah Parsons is out for Green Bay, and Jaelan Phillips and Damien Lewis are out for Carolina. The risk is that only two of Carolina's last five games and one of Green Bay's finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 58, 56, and 49, so the Packers could win a lower-scoring game and break the combo. Trade on the Packers and more than 47.5 points combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Josh Jacobs and Chuba Hubbard to score

Josh Jacobs scoring 1 or more touchdowns trades at $0.56 per share, and Chuba Hubbard scoring 1 or more touchdowns trades at $0.51 per share. Together, the two legs pay $35.04 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.29 per share for the pair.

Jacobs made his season debut at Detroit on Oct. 25 with 11 carries for 36 yards and five catches for 55 yards and a receiving touchdown. Hubbard has 96 carries for 459 yards and four touchdowns for Carolina. Anytime touchdown markets count every touchdown a player scores except passing touchdowns, so rushing, receiving, return and fumble recovery touchdowns all count. The risk is that both players need to reach the end zone, and Green Bay could spread its scoring around, with Christian Watson trading at $0.40 per share and Matthew Golden at $0.36 per share to score. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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