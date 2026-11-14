The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes to win in a four-leg combo that pays $20.00 on a $10 trade. The second links the Texas A&M Aggies to win and the LSU Tigers to win, a combo that pays $29.33 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Prediction market combo picks Saturday

Combo 1: Georgia, Indiana, Alabama and Miami to win

Georgia trades at $0.87 per share to beat Missouri, Indiana trades at $0.76 per share to beat USC, Alabama trades at $0.86 per share to beat Vanderbilt, and Miami trades at $0.84 per share to beat Duke. Together, the four legs pay $20.00 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.50 per share for the group.

Georgia is 8-1 and 5-1 at home, and it has won four of its last five games, including 42-7 at Ole Miss, 27-8 against Florida and 20-17 at Alabama. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 139 of 196 passes for 1,857 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions. Missouri is 6-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 34-20 loss against Texas. Quarterback Austin Simmons has completed 175 of 283 passes for 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns, and running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,071 yards. Indiana is 8-1 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 23-16 win against Minnesota after a 13-6 win at Michigan. Quarterback Josh Hoover has completed 124 of 206 passes for 1,860 yards and 19 touchdowns, and running back Turbo Richard is on SportsLine's injury report with a shoulder injury. USC is 7-2 and 2-1 on the road, and quarterback Jayden Maiava has completed 198 of 296 passes for 2,524 yards and 20 touchdowns. Alabama is 7-2 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 31-13 win at LSU after a 31-20 win against Texas A&M. Alabama is expected to start Austin Mack at quarterback and rest Keelon Russell's ankle, according to CBS Sports. Vanderbilt is 4-5 and 3-2 at home, and quarterback Jared Curtis has completed 145 of 224 passes for 1,657 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions. Miami is 8-1 and 4-0 at home, and it is coming off a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame after a 38-35 win at North Carolina. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 212 of 276 passes for 2,694 yards and 28 touchdowns, and wide receiver Malachi Toney has 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Duke is 7-2 and 3-1 on the road, and running back Nate Sheppard has rushed for 1,189 yards and 17 touchdowns. The risk is that all four legs have to win, Alabama is on the road with a quarterback change, and Indiana has scored 20 or fewer points in three of its last four games. Trade on the Georgia, Indiana, Alabama and Miami combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Texas A&M to win and LSU to win

Texas A&M trades at $0.49 per share to beat Tennessee, and LSU trades at $0.64 per share to beat Texas. Together, the two legs pay $29.33 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.34 per share for the pair.

Texas A&M is 4-5 and 4-1 at home, and it is coming off a 17-9 loss at South Carolina after a 31-20 loss at Alabama. Quarterback Marcel Reed has completed 151 of 265 passes for 1,641 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions, and running back Rueben Owens II has rushed for 469 yards. Tennessee is 7-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 34-6 win against Kentucky. Running back DeSean Bishop has rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns. LSU is 6-3 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 31-13 loss against Alabama after a 38-17 win at Auburn. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has completed 215 of 303 passes for 2,553 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and wide receiver Jackson Harris has 47 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. Texas is 7-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it has won its last three games. Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 168 of 254 passes for 2,024 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions. The risk is that Texas A&M trades at $0.49 per share, has lost three of its last five games and its quarterback has thrown eight interceptions, and LSU lost its last game against Alabama. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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