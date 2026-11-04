The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Wednesday's NBA slate has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links 76ers at Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and Bulls at Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET to both win, a combo that pays $20.60 on a $10 trade. The second links Timberwolves at Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET, Mavericks at Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET and Lakers at Kings at 10 p.m. ET to all win, a combo that pays $19.46 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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College prediction market combo picks Wednesday

Combo 1: Knicks to win and Pistons to win

Detroit trades at $0.56 per share to beat Philadelphia, and New York trades at $0.84 per share to beat Chicago. Together, the two legs pay $20.60 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.49 per share for the pair.

Detroit is 6-1 and 2-0 at home, and it has won three straight games, including a 124-91 win at Charlotte on Nov. 2 in which Cade Cunningham scored 33 points. Philadelphia is 7-1 and has won four straight games, including a 126-107 win against Chicago on Nov. 2 in which Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points. Center Jalen Duren is out for Detroit with a hamstring injury. New York is 3-4 and 2-2 at home, and it is coming off a 103-90 win against Brooklyn on Nov. 2 after a 133-127 win at Chicago on Oct. 28 in which Jalen Brunson scored 38 points. Chicago is 1-6 and has lost five straight games, and centers Nicolas Claxton and Jalen Smith are questionable. The risk is that Detroit is the less certain leg at $0.56 per share against a 7-1 Philadelphia team, and New York is only 3-4. Trade on the Knicks and Pistons combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Rockets to win, Spurs to win and Lakers to win

Houston trades at $0.72 per share to beat Minnesota, San Antonio trades at $0.83 per share to beat Dallas, and Los Angeles trades at $0.84 per share to beat Sacramento. Together, the three legs pay $19.46 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.51 per share for the trio.

Houston is 7-1 and 4-0 at home, and it has won two straight games, including a 109-93 win against Boston on Nov. 2 and a 132-100 win at Milwaukee on Oct. 28 in which Fred VanVleet scored 24 points. Minnesota is 5-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 112-100 win at Milwaukee on Nov. 2 after a 121-111 loss at San Antonio on Oct. 31. Guard Anthony Edwards and guard Donte DiVincenzo are out for Minnesota, and center Clint Capela is questionable for Houston with an ankle injury. San Antonio is 5-2 and 3-2 at home, and it has won five straight games, including a 121-111 win against Minnesota on Oct. 31 in which Victor Wembanyama scored 43 points. Dallas is 4-3 and is coming off a 115-100 loss against Sacramento on Nov. 2. Los Angeles is 6-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 138-117 win against Miami on Nov. 2 in which Luka Doncic scored 42 points with 13 assists. Sacramento is 1-6 and 0-2 at home, but it won 115-100 at Dallas on Nov. 2 to snap a six game losing streak. The risk is that Houston is the least certain of the three legs at $0.72 per share, and the Spurs beat Dallas 122-106 on Oct. 24 but still need to win again at home. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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