The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links Jets at Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET and Lions at Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET to Kansas City and Detroit both winning, a combo that pays $16.32 on a $10 trade. The second links Raiders at 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET and Packers at Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET to San Francisco and New England both winning, a combo that pays $19.66 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Sunday

Combo 1: Chiefs to win and Lions to win

Kansas City trades at $0.81 per share to beat the New York Jets, and Detroit trades at $0.74 per share to beat Miami. Together, the two legs pay $16.32 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.61 per share for the pair.

Kansas City is 5-2 and 3-0 at home, and it is coming off a 28-24 loss at Denver on Nov. 1 after a 20-3 loss at Seattle. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed 154 of 232 passes for 1,795 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 770 yards and six touchdowns, and tight end Travis Kelce has 29 catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns. The New York Jets are 2-6 and 1-3 on the road, and they have lost three straight games, including a 38-33 loss against Las Vegas on Nov. 1 and a 28-25 loss against Miami. Quarterback Geno Smith has completed 165 of 239 passes for 1,913 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions, and running back Braelon Allen has rushed for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Detroit is 5-2 and 1-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 19-15 win against Minnesota on Nov. 1 after a 20-17 win against Green Bay. Quarterback Jared Goff has completed 168 of 248 passes for 1,964 yards and 15 touchdowns with one interception, running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 773 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns. Miami is 1-6 and 0-3 at home, and it is coming off a 24-19 loss against New England on Nov. 1 after a 28-25 win at the Jets. Quarterback Malik Willis has completed 108 of 183 passes for 1,268 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions, and running back Ollie Gordon II has rushed for 408 yards and four touchdowns. The risk is that Kansas City has lost two straight games, and Detroit is on the road with a 1-2 record away from home. Trade on the Chiefs and Lions combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: 49ers to win and Patriots to win

San Francisco trades at $0.80 per share to beat Las Vegas, and New England trades at $0.62 per share to beat Green Bay. Together, the two legs pay $19.66 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.51 per share for the pair.

San Francisco is 6-1 and 4-0 at home, and it is coming off a 29-20 loss at Atlanta on Oct. 25 after a 23-17 win against Washington. Quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 146 of 211 passes for 1,748 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 389 yards and eight touchdowns, and tight end George Kittle has 34 catches for 425 yards and five touchdowns. Las Vegas is 4-4 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 38-33 win at the Jets on Nov. 1 after a 35-21 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 180 of 283 passes for 2,124 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions, and tight end Brock Bowers has 41 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns. New England is 5-3 and 3-0 at home, and it is coming off a 24-19 win at Miami on Nov. 1 after a 30-24 loss at Chicago. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 157 of 234 passes for 1,983 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay is 5-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 27-19 win against Carolina on Oct. 29 after a 20-17 loss at Detroit. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 192 of 312 passes for 2,246 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. The risk is that Green Bay has won four of its last five games, and San Francisco lost its last game at Atlanta. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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