The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Pittsburgh Panthers to win and the Houston Cougars to win, a combo that pays $20.83 on a $10 trade. The second links the New York Knicks to win and Orlando Magic to win, a combo that pays $16.91 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Friday

Combo 1: Pittsburgh to win and Houston to win

Pittsburgh trades at $0.61 per share to beat Florida State, and Houston trades at $0.75 per share to beat Colorado. Together, the two legs pay $20.83 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.48 per share for the pair.

Pittsburgh is 6-3 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-11 win against Georgia Tech after a 52-23 loss at Miami. Quarterback Mason Heintschel has completed 98 of 148 passes for 1,304 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception, running back Damon Ferguson Jr. has rushed for 662 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Cataurus Hicks has 34 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns. Florida State is 4-5 and 1-3 away from home, and it is coming off a 31-24 win at Boston College after a 36-24 loss against Clemson. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has completed 142 of 240 passes for 2,146 yards and 14 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Houston is 7-2 and 2-2 away from home, and it is coming off a 31-24 win against Cincinnati after a 21-13 loss at Utah. Quarterback Conner Weigman has completed 170 of 257 passes for 2,280 yards and 22 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Makhi Hughes has rushed for 606 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Amare Thomas has 47 catches for 698 yards and eight touchdowns. Colorado is 3-6 and 2-2 at home, and it is coming off a 20-10 loss at Arizona State after a 27-24 win against Kansas State. Quarterback Isaac Wilson has completed 111 of 180 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions. The risk is that Houston is on the road and lost 21-13 at Utah in its last road game, and Pittsburgh lost to Miami and Boston College in two of its last four games. Trade on the Pittsburgh and Houston combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Knicks to win and Magic to win

The Knicks trade at $0.74 per share to beat the Indiana Pacers, and the Magic trade at $0.77 per share to beat the Milwaukee Bucks. Together, the two legs pay $16.91 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.59 per share for the pair.

New York is 6-5 and 2-2 on the road, and it has won four of its last five games, including 117-85 against Milwaukee, 109-97 at Cleveland and 135-105 against Chicago. Its most recent game was a 115-107 loss against Cleveland. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 26.0 points per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.5 rebounds. Indiana is 4-8 and 1-4 at home, and Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with 22.7 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard are out, and T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith are day to day. Orlando is 4-7 and 0-4 at home, and it has won its last two games, 123-108 at Utah and 107-100 at Sacramento. Franz Wagner leads the Magic with 23.5 points and 7.9 assists per game, and Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9.5 rebounds. Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, Paolo Banchero, Noah Penda and Izaiyah Nelson are out, and Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain are day to day. Milwaukee is 1-11 and 0-5 on the road, and it has lost five straight games, including 123-112 against the Los Angeles Lakers and 117-85 at New York. Tyler Herro leads the Bucks with 21.9 points per game. The risk is that Orlando is 0-4 at home this season and is missing Banchero and Suggs, and Indiana is without Haliburton but is at home. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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