The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday's slate has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links Jaguars vs. Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET to a Jacksonville win and Baltimore to score more than 13.5 points, a combo that pays $26.73 on a $10 trade. The second links Magic at Suns at 9 p.m. ET and Heat at Warriors at 10 p.m. ET to Orlando and Golden State both winning, a combo that pays $26.94 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Wednesday

Combo 1: Jaguars to win and Ravens to score more than 13.5 points

Jacksonville trades at $0.82 per share to beat Baltimore, and the Ravens scoring more than 13.5 points trades at $0.51 per share. Together, the two legs pay $26.73 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.37 per share for the pair.

Jacksonville is 5-2 and leads the AFC South by three games, and it is coming off a 42-7 win against Indianapolis on Nov. 1 after a 34-31 loss against Houston. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 130 of 198 passes for 1,690 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions, and running back Bhayshul Tuten has 492 rushing yards. Tuten and edge rusher Travon Walker are questionable. Baltimore is 4-4 and 1-2 at home, and it has lost three straight games, including 36-10 at Buffalo on Nov. 1. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to go on injured reserve with a thumb injury, and Joe Fagnano is set to start. Running back Derrick Henry has 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Zay Flowers has 608 receiving yards. The risk is that the Ravens scored 10, 13 and 10 points in their last three games, all below 13.5, and they have scored more than 13.5 points in two of their last five. Trade on the Jaguars and Ravens combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Magic to win and Warriors to win

Orlando trades at $0.50 per share to beat Phoenix, and Golden State trades at $0.71 per share to beat Miami. Together, the two legs pay $26.94 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.37 per share for the pair.

Orlando is 2-5 and 2-1 on the road, and it has lost two straight games, including 103-94 against Washington on Nov. 2 and 108-97 against Boston on Nov. 1. Forward Franz Wagner scored 24 points against Washington, and Desmond Bane scored 28 points in a 121-114 win at Toronto on Oct. 30. Forward Paolo Banchero, guard Jalen Suggs and forward Jonathan Isaac are out for Orlando. Phoenix is 1-5 and 1-2 at home, and it has lost four straight games, including 116-113 at Golden State on Nov. 2. Center Mark Williams is out for Phoenix. Golden State is 5-3 and has won five straight games, including that 116-113 win against Phoenix in which Stephen Curry scored 34 points and a 124-112 win against the Clippers in which Yaxel Lendeborg scored 37 points. Miami is 3-5, and it won 117-116 at the Clippers on Nov. 4, the night before this game. The risk is that Orlando is a $0.50 per share coin flip at 2-5 without Banchero and Suggs, and Golden State is missing guard Jimmy Butler, center Kristaps Porzingis, guard Moses Moody and Gui Santos. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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