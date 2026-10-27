The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Tuesday's slate. The first links the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs to all win in the NBA, a combo that pays $20.84 on a $10 trade. The second links the Tampa Bay Rays to win with more than 6.5 combined runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in World Series Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $36.67 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tuesday prediction market combo picks

Combo 2: Rays to win and more than 6.5 runs

Tampa Bay trades at $0.47 per share to beat Milwaukee in Game 4, and more than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.57 per share. Together, the two legs pay $36.67 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.27 per share for the pair.

Milwaukee leads the series 3-0 after winning 3-2, 5-4 and 10-1, and it has won five straight games. Tampa Bay finished 98-64, went 55-26 at home and has scored 2, 4 and 1 runs in the series, while two of the three games finished with more than 6.5 combined runs, at 9 and 11. Game 4 is at Tropicana Field. The risk is that the Rays have to beat a Brewers team that finished 103-59 with their season on the line, and a low scoring win would break the combo. Trade on the World Series combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 1: Celtics, Knicks and Spurs to win

Boston trades at $0.83 per share to beat Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET, New York trades at $0.62 per share to beat Detroit at 8 p.m. ET, and San Antonio trades at $0.93 per share to beat Sacramento at 8 p.m. ET. Together, the three legs pay $20.84 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.48 per share for the trio.

All three teams play at home. Boston is 2-1 and 2-0 at home, coming off a 134-99 win against Chicago, with Jayson Tatum averaging 24.0 points and Brooklyn winless at 0-3. San Antonio has Victor Wembanyama averaging 11.0 rebounds and De'Aaron Fox averaging 8.3 assists against a Sacramento team that is 0-3 and without Keegan Murray and Ben Simmons, though Zach LaVine is averaging 29.0 points and Domantas Sabonis 17.3 rebounds. The risk is New York, which is 0-3 and 0-2 at home and faces an undefeated Detroit team led by Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 21.3 points, though Jalen Duren is out. San Antonio is also 0-2 at home. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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