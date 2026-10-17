The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Saturday. One links Texas, LSU, and Texas Tech to all win in college football, a three-leg combo that pays $16.51 on a $10 trade. The other links Alabama to beat Tennessee with Ole Miss beating Missouri, a combo that pays $40.11 on a $20 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Saturday prediction market combos

Combo: Texas, LSU and Texas Tech to all win

Texas trades at $0.80 per share to beat Florida at 12:00 p.m. ET, LSU trades at $0.86 per share to beat Mississippi State at 12:00 p.m. ET, and Texas Tech trades at $0.86 per share to beat Arizona State at 3:30 p.m. ET. Together, the three legs pay $16.51 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.61 per share for the group.

The Texas leg starts with a 4-1 team that has allowed 80 points in five games, an average of 16.0, and is coming off a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma on a neutral field on Oct. 10. The Longhorns beat Ohio State 24-23 and won 20-17 at Tennessee, and Florida is 4-2 after losses of 45-17 at Missouri and 38-19 against South Carolina. The LSU leg is more of a bounce-back prediction. The Tigers are 4-2 and have scored 252 points, an average of 42.0, with 63 against McNeese and 51 against Clemson, but they lost 35-34 in overtime at Kentucky on Oct. 10. No. 16 Mississippi State is 4-1 and is coming off a week off after a 56-23 loss to Alabama on Oct. 3.

The Texas Tech leg is the steadiest. No. 10 Texas Tech is 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big 12, and it has scored 174 points, an average of 34.8, while allowing 81, including a 28-26 win against then No. 22 Houston and a 29-7 win at Colorado on Oct. 3. Arizona State is 3-2 and 1-1 in the Big 12 after a 30-12 win against Hawai'i on Oct. 10 and a 55-19 loss to Baylor on Oct. 3. The risk is that all three of the higher priced sides must win, and the games start at noon and 3:30 p.m. ET. Trade on the Texas, LSU and Texas Tech combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo: Alabama to win and Ole Miss to win

Alabama trades at $0.74 per share to beat Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Ole Miss trades at $0.65 per share to beat Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $40.11 on a $20 trade, or roughly $0.50 per share for the pair.

The Alabama leg starts with a 5-1 team that has scored 265 points, an average of 44.2, and scored at least 45 in each of its first five games before a 20-17 loss to Georgia on Oct. 10. Tennessee is 5-1 and has allowed 15.5 points per game, with its only loss a 20-17 defeat against Texas. The Ole Miss leg is a home prediction. The No. 9 Rebels are 4-1 and scored 52 in a win at Vanderbilt on Oct. 10, and they host No. 13 Missouri, which is 5-1 and has allowed 106 points in six games.

The risk is that both games kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and each needs a different kind of win, Alabama on the road and Ole Miss at home. Ole Miss lost 52-28 at Florida on Sept. 26, and Missouri has beaten Florida 45-17 and Texas A&M 27-6 in its last two games. Trade on the Alabama and Ole Miss to win combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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