The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Thursday Night Football between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. One links the Bears to beat the Patriots with Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown to catch 6 or more passes, a combo that pays $35.46 on a $10 trade. The other links more than 50.5 combined points with Bears running back D'Andre Swift to score a touchdown, a combo that pays $28.34 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Thursday prediction market combos

Combo: Bears to win and A.J. Brown 6+ catches

Chicago trades at $0.60 per share to beat New England, and A.J. Brown 6 or more catches trades at $0.45 per share. Together, the two legs pay $35.46 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.28 per share for the pair.

Chicago is 4-2, beat Atlanta 31-23 on Sunday and hosts New England on a short week. ESPN lists Patriots offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown as out, along with Karon Prunty and Channing Canada, and Morgan Moses is questionable, so New England's offense may be forced into short passes. A.J. Brown has caught three passes in each of his two games this season, including three catches on 10 targets for 27 yards against the Jets on Sunday, and quarterback Drake Maye has passed for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The risk is that Brown has never reached 6 catches in a game this season, and New England beat the Jets 26-19 and Las Vegas 45-17 in its last two games, so a lead for the Patriots would change the script for the Bears leg. Trade on the Bears and A.J. Brown combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo: More than 50.5 points and D'Andre Swift touchdown

More than 50.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share, and D'Andre Swift to score a touchdown trades at $0.58 per share. Together, the two legs pay $28.34 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.35 per share for the pair.

Swift has rushed for 398 yards and six touchdowns on 94 carries, and he has scored in three of Chicago's six games, with three touchdowns against Carolina, one at Green Bay and two at Atlanta. Two of New England's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 55 against Buffalo and 62 against Las Vegas, and Chicago's 31-23 win at Atlanta finished with 54.

The risk is that four of Chicago's last five games finished with 38 or fewer combined points, and Swift rushed for 44 yards or fewer in each of his last two games. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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