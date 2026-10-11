The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo picks stand out for Sunday's NFL slate. One links Jacksonville, Cincinnati, and Houston to win, a three-leg combo that pays $21.70 on a $10 trade. The other links Chicago to win with Los Angeles losing by fewer than 3.5 points, a combo that pays $35.80 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday prediction market combos

Combo: Jaguars to win, Bengals to win and Texans to win

Jacksonville trades at $0.77 per share to beat Philadelphia in London at 9:30 a.m. ET, Cincinnati trades at $0.755 per share to win at Miami at 1:00 p.m. ET, and Houston trades at $0.76 per share to win at Tennessee at 1:00 p.m. ET. Together, the three legs pay $21.70 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.46 per share for the trio.

The Jaguars leg starts with a 3-1 team that is first in the AFC South and coming off a 22-17 win at Cincinnati. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has passed for 245, 189, 182, and 227 yards in the four games, and Bhayshul Tuten has run for at least 65 yards in every game. Jacksonville also beat Cleveland 34-10 and New England 35-6, and its only loss was 20-13 at Denver. Philadelphia is 2-2 and has lost two straight, 27-7 at Chicago and 24-20 to the Los Angeles Rams, with quarterback Jalen Hurts passing for 153 and 93 yards in those games.

The Bengals leg is a game against a Miami team that is 0-4 and has lost by 14, 22, 14, and 5 points. The Dolphins scored 13, 13, 10 and 10 points, and quarterback Malik Willis has not passed for more than 220 yards in any game. Cincinnati is 2-2 after a 22-17 loss at Jacksonville, when quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 428 yards and Tee Higgins caught passes for 157, and the Bengals also beat Tampa Bay 33-27 and Houston 20-6.

The Texans leg pairs two winless teams, and Houston has been the closer one in its losses. The Texans lost 36-31 to Buffalo, 20-6 to Cincinnati, 19-17 at Indianapolis and 34-30 to Dallas, scoring 30 or more points in two of the four games, with quarterback C.J. Stroud passing for 274, 353, 167 and 347 yards. Tennessee is 0-4 and has scored 10, 20, 7 and 18 points in its losses to the New York Jets, Philadelphia, the New York Giants and Baltimore. Quarterback Cam Ward has passed for a high of 222 yards in a game. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Combo: Bears to win and Chargers to lose by fewer than 3.5 points

Chicago trades at $0.52 per share to win at Green Bay at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the Chargers losing to Denver by fewer than 3.5 points, which includes an outright win, trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $35.80 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.28 per share for the pair.

The Bears leg is a road game for a 3-1 team that will be without quarterback Caleb Williams, who has been out since a hamstring strain in the Week 2 loss to Minnesota. Tyson Bagent is expected to start after passing for 268 yards in last Sunday's 23-12 win over the New York Jets. Chicago also beat Carolina 59-37 and Philadelphia 27-7, when Case Keenum passed for 247 yards. Green Bay is 2-2 and coming off a 17-14 win at Tampa Bay after a 35-14 home loss to Atlanta. Chicago won the last meeting 31-27 in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 10, 2026.

The Chargers' leg comes down to how close a 0-4 team can keep it at home against Denver, which trades at $0.64 per share to win and has Denver winning by more than 3.5 points at $0.51 per share. Los Angeles has lost by 12, 12, 8 and 7 points, to Arizona, Las Vegas, Buffalo and Seattle, and quarterback Justin Herbert has passed for 209, 192, 226 and 189 yards. The Broncos are 2-2 and coming off a 24-14 loss at San Francisco, and they beat the Chargers 19-3 on Jan. 4, 2026, after losing to them 23-20 on Sept. 21, 2025. This leg also pays if Los Angeles wins, so a Denver win by four points or more is the only way it fails. Trade on the Week 5 NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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