The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Monday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET. One links Bills quarterback Josh Allen to score a touchdown with a Rams win, a combo that pays $33.14 on a $10 trade. The other links Rams running back Kyren Williams to score a touchdown with fewer than 54.5 combined points, a combo that pays $35.32 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Monday prediction market combos

Combo: Josh Allen 1+ touchdown and Rams to win

Josh Allen scoring at least one touchdown trades at $0.53 per share, and the Rams trade at $0.62 per share to win. Together, the two legs pay $33.14 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.30 per share for the pair. The touchdown market counts rushing or receiving touchdowns only, so a touchdown pass does not count.

The Allen leg is about how Buffalo scores when the game gets tight. The Bills are 3-1 and have scored 127 points, and Allen has been the center of the offense with 1,039 passing yards, six touchdown passes, and games of 334, 248, 204, and 253 passing yards. He needs to run or catch one, and Buffalo's offense has been competitive in every game, including last Sunday's 29-26 loss to New England. Running back James Cook, who has three rushing touchdowns, is the other path to the end zone, which is why this leg trades near even.

The Rams leg is a home game for a team that trades at $0.615 per share on the moneyline and has won with its passing game. Los Angeles is 2-2 and coming off a 24-20 win at Philadelphia, when quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 317 yards and wide receiver Puka Nacua caught passes for 125. Stafford threw for 390 yards in the 30-26 loss at Denver, and Davante Adams has 390 receiving yards. Buffalo has allowed 107 points in four games. The pairing also fits a back-and-forth game, since Los Angeles won the last meeting 44-42 on Dec. 8, 2024, and Allen can score in a loss. Trade on the Allen and Rams combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo: Kyren Williams 1+ touchdown and fewer than 54.5 combined points

Kyren Williams scoring at least one touchdown trades at $0.59 per share, and fewer than 54.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share. Together, the two legs pay $35.32 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.28 per share for the pair. The touchdown market counts rushing or receiving touchdowns only.

The Williams leg starts with a running back who has 294 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games, with single-game highs of 54, 85, 88, and 80 yards. Los Angeles is a home team that trades at $0.615 per share to win, and a Rams lead usually means carries for Williams late in the game. The market counts rushing or receiving touchdowns, so either way of scoring pays.

The fewer than 54.5 leg leans on the Rams' games, which have averaged 42 combined points. Their four games finished at 34, 34, 56 and 44 points, so only the 30-26 loss at Denver went above 54.5. Buffalo is the other side of the argument, because its games have averaged 58.5 combined points, but the Bills' 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers finished at 40. A game where Williams scores and Los Angeles controls the clock is also one that keeps the combined points down. Trade on the Week 5 NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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