The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose by fewer than 4.5 points against the Denver Broncos with fewer than 37.5 combined points, a combo that pays $35.07 on a $10 trade. The second links Texas to win at Texas A&M with Wisconsin to win against Minnesota, a combo that pays $15.71 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks for Black Friday

Combo 1: Steelers to lose by less than 4.5 points and fewer than 37.5 combined points

The Steelers losing by less than 4.5 points to the Broncos trades at $0.50 per share, and fewer than 37.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share. Together, the two legs pay $35.07 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.29 per share for the pair.

Denver is 8-2 and 3-2 on the road, and it has won six straight games, including 38-24 against Las Vegas, 26-21 at Carolina and 28-24 against Kansas City. Bo Nix has completed 193 of 322 passes for 1,955 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions, and safety Taylor Rapp is out with running back Tyler Badie questionable. Pittsburgh is 6-4 and 4-0 at home, and it has lost two straight games, 16-19 at Philadelphia and 18-38 at Cincinnati, after a 27-6 win against Cleveland and a 16-10 win at New Orleans. Jaylen Warren has rushed for 747 yards and two touchdowns, DK Metcalf has 36 catches for 434 yards, T.J. Watt has 7.5 sacks, and linebacker Alex Highsmith is out with linebacker Cole Holcomb questionable. Trade on the Steelers and fewer than 37.5 combined points combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Texas to win and Wisconsin to win

Texas trades at $0.80 per share to beat Texas A&M, and Wisconsin trades at $0.76 per share to beat Minnesota. Together, the two legs pay $15.71 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.64 per share for the pair.

Texas is 9-2, 6-1 at home and 3-0 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 45-3 against Arkansas, 22-21 at LSU and 34-20 at Missouri. Arch Manning has completed 208 of 314 passes for 2,485 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, Raleek Brown has rushed for 585 yards and six touchdowns, and Colin Simmons has 10.5 sacks. Texas A&M is 4-7, 4-2 at home and 0-5 on the road, and it has lost four straight games, including 7-28 at Oklahoma, 7-22 against Tennessee and 9-17 at South Carolina. Marcel Reed has completed 160 of 287 passes for 1,712 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. Wisconsin is 7-4 and 5-0 at home, and it is coming off a 42-10 win at Purdue after a 21-24 loss at Maryland. Colton Joseph has completed 118 of 207 passes for 1,482 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions and has rushed for 558 yards and six touchdowns. Minnesota is 6-5 and 1-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-17 win against Northwestern after a 14-42 loss at Penn State. Drake Lindsey has completed 219 of 363 passes for 2,206 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and Javon Tracy has 59 catches for 568 yards. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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