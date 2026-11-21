The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links Ohio State to win at Nebraska and Texas to win against Arkansas, a combo that pays $16.82 on a $10 trade. The second links UCLA to win at Michigan and Texas Tech to win at Baylor, a combo that pays $23.19 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Saturday

Combo 1: Ohio State to win and Texas to win

Ohio State trades at $0.62 per share to beat Nebraska, and Texas trades at $0.91 per share to beat Arkansas. Together, the two legs pay $16.82 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.59 per share for the pair.

Ohio State is 7-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 28-19 win against Northwestern after a 41-28 loss against Oregon and a 30-18 loss at USC. Julian Sayin has completed 131 of 192 passes for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Jeremiah Smith has 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. Nebraska is 6-4 and 4-2 at home, and it is coming off a 31-0 win at Rutgers after a 24-13 loss at Illinois. Anthony Colandrea has completed 208 of 328 passes for 2,297 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions for the Cornhuskers. Texas is 8-2 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 22-21 win at LSU after a 34-20 win at Missouri and a 31-3 win against Mississippi State. Arch Manning has completed 187 of 289 passes for 2,198 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, and Ryan Wingo has 48 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns. Arkansas is 4-6 and 1-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 34-6 win against South Carolina after a 26-23 loss at Auburn. KJ Jackson has completed 180 of 303 passes for 2,041 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions for the Razorbacks. The risk is that both legs have to win, Ohio State is on the road, and Texas won at LSU by one point in its last game. Trade on the Ohio State and Texas combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: UCLA to win and Texas Tech to win

UCLA trades at $0.62 per share to beat Michigan, and Texas Tech trades at $0.66 per share to beat Baylor. Together, the two legs pay $23.19 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.43 per share for the pair.

UCLA is 10-0 and 4-0 on the road, and it has won its last five games, including 22-14 against Illinois, 34-20 at Minnesota and 27-0 against Nevada. The Bruins have allowed 51 points across their last five games, an average of 10.2. Ty Dieffenbach has completed 80 of 136 passes for 1,218 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, and Wayne Knight has rushed for 845 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 carries. Michigan is 5-5 and 4-3 at home, and it is coming off a 31-7 loss at Oregon after a 15-6 loss against Michigan State and a 28-21 win at Rutgers. The Wolverines have scored 68 points across their last five games, an average of 13.6, and Bryce Underwood has completed 74 of 132 passes for 950 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions. Texas Tech is 9-1, and it is coming off a 52-27 win at Oklahoma State after a 53-48 win against West Virginia. The Red Raiders have scored 216 points across their last five games, an average of 43.2, and J'Koby Williams has rushed for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. Baylor is 6-4 and 4-1 at home, and it is coming off a 28-7 loss at BYU after a 42-31 win against Iowa State. DJ Lagway has completed 166 of 307 passes for 2,059 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions for the Bears. The risk is that both legs have to win, Texas Tech has allowed 163 points across its last five games, an average of 32.6, and UCLA plays at Michigan.Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

You must be 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi or Polymarket operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.