The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. One three-leg combo pick at prediction markets stands out for tonight. It links a Liberty win over Sam Houston, a UTSA win over South Florida, and a Dallas win over Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football, a combo that pays $20.64 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Thursday prediction market combos

Combo: Liberty to win, UTSA to win and Cowboys to win

Liberty trades at $0.83 per share to beat Sam Houston at 7:00 p.m. ET, UTSA trades at $0.70 per share to beat South Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Dallas trades at $0.80 per share to beat Tampa Bay at 8:15 p.m. ET. Together, the three legs pay $20.64 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.485 per share for the group.

The Liberty leg starts with a 4-1 team that is 2-0 at home and coming off a 30-14 win at Delaware. The Flames beat Ball State 51-15 and Coastal Carolina 34-17 earlier this month, and quarterback Purdie has passed for 230, 122, 211, 216 and 157 yards in the five games, while Davis ran for 166 yards at Coastal Carolina and 147 at Delaware. Sam Houston is 1-3 and 0-0 in Conference USA, with losses of 24-21 at Troy, 23-17 to Tulsa and 49-14 at Texas Tech, and a 59-0 win over Nicholls. Quarterback Locke has passed for 335, 316, 322 and 195 yards, but the Bearkats have not won a game against an FBS opponent.

The UTSA leg is a home game for a 4-1 team that sits first in the American after a 16-14 win at Rice. The Roadrunners are 2-0 at home with wins of 45-16 over UT Rio Grande Valley and 59-45 over Colorado State, and quarterback McCown passed for 303 yards in that Colorado State win. Running back Henderson III has rushed for 101, 80, 38, 89 and 90 yards in the five games. South Florida is also 4-1 but is coming off a 17-13 home loss to Temple, and the Bulls are 2-0 on the road after a 28-24 win at Army and a 14-6 win at Bowling Green.

The Dallas leg is a home game against a 0-4 Tampa Bay team that is without quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib), and undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels will start again after throwing for 148 yards against Green Bay. The Cowboys are 2-2 after a 34-30 win at Houston, with quarterback Dak Prescott at 105 of 150 for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. Dallas has allowed at least 28 points in three of four games, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerback Cobie Durant and offensive tackle Drew Shelton are out. Trade on the Liberty, UTSA and Cowboys combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Cowboys to win and more than 47.5 combined points

Dallas trades at $0.80 per share to beat Tampa Bay at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, and more than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $2.34 on a $1 trade, roughly $0.43 per share for the pair.

Dallas should win because Tampa Bay is the type of opponent the Cowboys typically roll at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 2-2 and has played well since Week 1, with quarterback Dak Prescott at 105 of 150 for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys defense is still a concern, but the 0-4 Buccaneers are not built to exploit it right now. With Baker Mayfield out, undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels struggled in his NFL debut against Green Bay, and Tampa Bay was held to 4.5 yards per play.

The combined points should go to more than 47.5 because Dallas being a heavy home winner has historically meant points. In 13 games over the last five seasons, mostly in 2022 and 2023, Dallas was expected to win by more than a touchdown, and the combined points went to the more than side in 12 of them with one push, a 12-0-1 mark. The sample is dated, but the Cowboys are last in the NFL in yards per play allowed and struggled to slow running quarterbacks early in the season. Daniels can extend drives with his legs and help Tampa Bay do its part. Trade on the Cowboys and more than 47.5 points combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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