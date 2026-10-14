The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Wednesday, October 14. One links the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Milwaukee Brewers with fewer than 7.5 combined runs in Game 3 of the NLCS, a combo that pays $29.47 on a $10 trade. The other links Kennesaw State to beat Missouri State with Western Kentucky to beat Sam Houston, a combo that pays $31.41 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Wednesday prediction market combos

Combo: Dodgers to win and fewer than 7.5 combined runs

The Dodgers trade at $0.62 per share to beat the Brewers at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fewer than 7.5 combined runs trades at $0.52 per share, while more than 7.5 trades at $0.48 per share. Together, the two legs pay $29.47 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.34 per share for the pair.

The Dodgers leg starts with the move home. Milwaukee won the first two games of the NLCS 2-1 and 7-4, and a single run decided Game 1. Los Angeles won 100 games during the regular season, beat Atlanta three games to one in the Division Series, and sends Blake Snell to the mound against Robert Gasser, while Milwaukee is without starter Brandon Woodruff, who is on the injured list.

The run total leans on how low-scoring the postseason has been for these teams. Eight of the 10 postseason games involving the Dodgers or Brewers finished with seven or fewer combined runs, including every one of Milwaukee's four Division Series games against San Diego, which finished 5, 7, 7 and 4. Game 1 of this series finished with three runs, and only Game 2 went higher, with 11. The combo pays only if Los Angeles wins and the teams combine for seven runs or fewer. Trade on the Dodgers combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo: Kennesaw State to win and Western Kentucky to win

Kennesaw State trades at $0.58 per share to beat Missouri State at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Western Kentucky trades at $0.52 per share to beat Sam Houston at 8:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $31.41 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.19 per share for the pair.

The Kennesaw State leg starts with a team that is 1-4 but has stayed close in its last two games, a 17-14 loss at Arkansas State and a 27-26 loss to Jacksonville State last Wednesday, when its quarterback passed for 293 yards and a wide receiver caught passes for 159. Missouri State is 1-4 and has allowed 162 points in five games, an average of 32.4, including a 34-13 loss at Western Kentucky on Oct. 8 and a 50-0 loss at Texas A&M.

The Western Kentucky leg is linked to the same opponent, since the Hilltoppers beat Missouri State 34-13 last Thursday, when their quarterback passed for 231 yards and a running back ran for 105. Sam Houston is 1-4 and scored only three points in a 35-3 loss at Liberty on Oct. 8, and its quarterback passed for 138 yards in that game after throwing for more than 300 in each of the first three games. The risk is that all four of Western Kentucky's losses came on the road, by 49-14 at Nevada, 70-20 at Georgia, 38-0 at Indiana and 34-13 at New Mexico State, and this game is on the road. Trade on the Kennesaw State to win and Western Kentucky combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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