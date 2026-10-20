The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Tuesday. One links the New York Knicks to beat the Philadelphia 76ers with the San Antonio Spurs to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA Opening Night, a combo that pays $30.05 on a $10 trade. The other links Florida International to beat Middle Tennessee with Delaware to beat Missouri State in college football, a combo that pays $21.80 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tuesday prediction market combos

Combo: Knicks to win and Spurs to win

New York trades at $0.62 per share to beat Philadelphia, and San Antonio trades at $0.51 per share to beat Oklahoma City. Together, the two legs pay $3.05 on a $1 trade, or roughly $0.33 per share for the pair.

The Knicks open their title defense at Madison Square Garden on the night they raise their championship banner, the franchise's first in 53 years, and they swept Philadelphia 4-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. ESPN Analytics gives New York a 53.1% chance to win, and SportsLine's model projects a 115-110 Knicks win. The 76ers, who are debuting LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, lost their last three preseason games, and forward Dean Wade, center Adem Bona and guard Anfernee Simons are game time decisions.

San Antonio beat Oklahoma City in seven games in last season's Western Conference finals, and it won its last two preseason games by 29 and 20 points. SportsLine's model projects a 113-110 Spurs win, and ESPN lists Thunder guard Nikola Topic and center Thomas Sorber as out. The risk is that the Spurs leg is close to a coin flip at $0.51 per share, and San Antonio forward Tobias Harris is out with a calf injury. Trade on the Knicks and Spurs combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo: Florida International to win and Delaware to win

Florida International trades at $0.78 per share to beat Middle Tennessee, and Delaware trades at $0.57 per share to beat Missouri State. Together, the two legs pay $21.80 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.46 per share for the pair.

Florida International is 3-3 and hosts a Middle Tennessee team that lost 55-0 at Kansas on Oct. 3. The Panthers beat New Mexico State 22-3 on Oct. 7 and LIU 20-3 on Sept. 26, and quarterback J. Kohl has passed for 1,458 yards and seven touchdowns, with wide receiver M. Anderson at 534 receiving yards. ESPN Analytics gives Florida International an 81.1% chance to win, and the game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Delaware is 2-4 and 0-2 in Conference USA, but it hosts a Missouri State team that is also 2-4 and lost 34-13 at Western Kentucky on Oct. 8. The Blue Hens lost 33-30 at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 13, and quarterback N. Minicucci has passed for 838 yards and five touchdowns. ESPN Analytics gives Delaware a 61.2% chance to win. The risk is that Florida International lost 27-24 at Jacksonville State on Oct. 13, and Missouri State beat Kennesaw State 24-21 on Oct. 14, with quarterback S. Locklear at 788 passing yards. Trade on the college football combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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